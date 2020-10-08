Virtual Field Trips Your Kids (and You!) Can Take Today

Google’s Arts and Culture section can take you pretty much anywhere you’d want to go. Spend the day clicking through the collection of virtual tours, videos, and games to travel the world from your sofa. Start with a tour of the Discovery space shuttle with a pair of astronauts who helped deploy the Hubble space telescope and find out exactly how astronauts use the bathroom in space, or take a 360-degree tour of the grandeur of the Paris Opera House, where you can live out your ballerina fantasies and take a bow with a sweeping view from the stage before checking out the incredibly over-the-top gilded salons and the breathtaking view from the roof. Some of the augmented reality options are pretty cool, too, letting you project priceless masterpieces or intriguing artifacts into your home so you can see how big (or small) they really are. Put together a schedule of these free virtual field trips and travel the world, one day at a time.