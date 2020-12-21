Board Games Gathering Dust? Try These Creative Ways to Play Them Long-Distance

You probably have a stack of board games sitting in your closet, waiting for in-person get-togethers to become a thing again. But even if most of your socializing comes over a screen, you can modify a lot of your board game favorites to make for some virtual fun, without requiring someone to sit there and diligently move pieces or manage multiple card decks. (It's no fun if you're the one trying to track who owns what in Monopoly or Catan.)