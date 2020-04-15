35 Vintage TV Shows to Rewatch Right Now

Image zoom

So you’ve already made your way through Tiger King, and watched The Office and Friends so many times you’re starting to have nightmares about Dwight and Janice quarantining with you. Before you try your luck with another hot new show, maybe it’s time for a little comfort food TV, in the form of an old favorite show that you may have forgotten about for a while. Dust off one of these old gems that are worthy of another viewing while you're stuck at home, perfectly suited to your mood at the moment.

