70+ New Board Games Are Heading to Target Later This Year

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Board game lovers, it’s time to clear out some space in your game cabinet. On Friday, Target announced that they’re releasing a whopping 70-plus new, exclusive board games to be released this summer and fall.

The selection is big on throwback favorites, from retro wooden renditions of family favorites like Monopoly and Scrabble, to games inspired by Gen X TV favorites like Saved by the Bell and The Joy of Painting.

And if you and your friends have played Cards Against Humanity enough times that the cards—and jokes—have all worn thin, here’s something to look forward to: the slate includes many games for mature audiences. Those looking for a perfect complement to a night in with friends can chose games like Can of Squirms, a can of “awkward questions you can’t un-ask,” or an adults-only Sick & Twisted Charades.

RELATED: A Royals-Themed Bingo Game Is Coming

Of course, there are a myriad of games the whole family can play together, like The Cat Game, “a hiss-terical drawing game that’ll have you sketching out clues in categories like PURRsons & PURRfessions;” and Shifty Eyed Spies, “A sneaky game of sending signals.” Games perfect for kid’s birthday gifting are on their way, too, like three new Spy Code sets, and Ship of Treasures, an award-winning game developed by two Midwestern fourth-graders.

See the list of announced games that will be released in the upcoming months below: