These Are Real Simple Editors’ All-Time Favorite Books for Summer

“Allen’s Where We Lived: Essays on Places is full of big insights, yet small enough to tuck into a carry-on pocket for a summer trip. No one writes with more elegance and honesty than this author (who I had the pleasure of sitting across from when we both worked at The Washington Post; I’ve never learned more at any job.) His thoughts on the places we call home, and particularly vacation homes, will send your mind soaring back through family memories and get you dreaming of what your next home might hold."—Leslie Yazel, Editor in Chief



To buy: $14; amazon.com.