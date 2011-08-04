7 Books to Add to Your Summer Reading List

This culinary tell-all will leave you laughing, cringing, and hungry for more. Bourdain, the late chef and documentarian, gives readers an uncensored (rats and all) look into his rise to fame and work at some of the world’s most famous kitchens while adding an acerbic edge that differentiates Kitchen Confidential from other foodie books. Savor this exposé, but be warned: Your restaurant experience will never be the same.



To buy: $7; amazon.com.