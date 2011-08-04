7 Books to Add to Your Summer Reading List

By Stephanie Harris
Updated July 10, 2018
Warmer temperatures and long, sunny days call for choosing a new lineup of books to peruse on the beach or by the pool. Whether you’re looking for a celebrity chef’s tell-all or a highly readable classic, these seven books will add drama, romance, and adventure to any sleepy summer afternoon. Be sure to keep your sunscreen handy—once you turn the first pages, you might not be able to stop.
Chemistry, by Weike Wang

Wang paints a stunning contrast between science and emotion in this page-turner. This is the story of a 20-something heroine who battles self-doubt, imposter syndrome, and uncertainty about what she really wants. Caught between her parents’ high expectations and her boyfriend’s unconditional support, the unnamed narrator is forced to make a decision that can’t be reduced to an equation. It’s a sharp, quirky book.

To buy: $16; amazon.com.

Age of Innocence, by Edith Wharton

Wharton’s descriptive, lyrical writing meets juicy scandal in the whirlwind love affair between a well-mannered gentleman and a beautiful, fiery bachelorette in this beloved 1920 classic. Caught between his social obligations and personal desires, Newland Archer must decide what’s most important to him under the watchful eye of New York high society. Readers looking to enjoy timeless writing or indulge in a gossip-fueled romance will all find something to love in The Age of Innocence.

To buy: $7; amazon.com.  

The Last Summer (of You and Me), by Ann Brashares

From Brashares, bestselling author of The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, comes a more grown-up story about the joys and complications of female friendship. This coming-of-age novel follows a trio of childhood friends in their 20s as they navigate evolving relationships, harsh realities, and dark secrets. Set against the backdrop of their childhood beach houses, The Last Summer captures the sometimes-tumultuous transition from childhood to adulthood and the intricate bonds between sisters, friends, and lovers. It’s perfect for Pants fans and non-Pants fans alike.

To buy: $8; amazon.com.

Kitchen Confidential, by Anthony Bourdain

This culinary tell-all will leave you laughing, cringing, and hungry for more. Bourdain, the late chef and documentarian, gives readers an uncensored (rats and all) look into his rise to fame and work at some of the world’s most famous kitchens while adding an acerbic edge that differentiates Kitchen Confidential from other foodie books. Savor this exposé, but be warned: Your restaurant experience will never be the same.

To buy: $7; amazon.com.

Exit West, by Mohsin Hamid

Hamid expertly tackles global conflicts (the unnamed country in the book resembles Syria and other countries dealing with civil war and refugee crises) in this timely novel about love and war. He uses magical realism to craft crystalline characters in a hazy world, dipping in and out of fantasy, and creates a relationship so palpable you’ll swear you’ve known the couple forever. If you’re looking to read a fast-paced novel about the refugee crisis that’ll also exercise your imagination, try Exit West.

To buy: $12; amazon.com.

Unaccustomed Earth, by Jhumpa Lahiri

This collection of eight vignettes—great for enjoying in pieces throughout the summer—considers relationships of all kinds. Each story highlights the Bengali immigrant experience by considering the contrast between tradition and modernism and conceptions of home. But despite the variety of characters, settings, and stories, Lahiri highlights universal emotions and struggles. Impactful and digestible, leave this novel on your bedside table and savor slowly.

To buy: $16; amazon.com.

This Is Where I Leave You, by Jonathan Tropper

Lighthearted wit meets an engaging plot in this family drama about the subtle (and not-so-subtle) intricacies of bonds between relatives. Follow Judd Foxwell as he reconnects with his four siblings in the wake of their father’s death, encounters difficult truths, and delivers hilarious one-liners. It’s got a perfect combination of humor and heart for any summer reading list.

To buy: $16; amazon.com.

