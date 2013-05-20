Summer Reading: 30 Authors Share the Books They Couldn’t Put Down
With the days being longer and the weather perfect for lounging around with a great book, summer is a great time to catch up on reading. For some, summer reading is all about beach reads—those books that are set at the beach or are light and breezy enough to read under the sun in the sand—or romance novels. Other readers like to dive into really ambitious books or classics they may have missed. Of course, there are the bestsellers from the first half of the year and celebrity book club favorites to give you inspiration for your summer reading. Whatever you want to read this season, there's no wrong answer and plenty of good books—new and old—to work your way through.
Here, we asked notable authors—whose books range from literary fiction pics to beach reads—to tell us the books they've loved reading in the summer months. Grab your sunscreen and your floppy hat and get ready to find your next great summer book.
Ayesha At Last, by Uzma Jalaluddin
"Ayesha At Last recently made me laugh out loud in public, with a mouth full of coffee, minutes after it made me put the book down to think. Which makes it my favorite kind of read for any season. This Pride and Prejudice retelling set in the Muslim community in Toronto is everything a summer read should be: sparklingly witty, serendipitously romantic, thought provoking, and with the tight hug of friendship and community you want to slip into. But above all else, it is brave. The protagonist is what the author calls a 'visible Muslim' and without ever pandering it makes that experience accessible, something we need so much more of in our world and on our shelves."
—Sonali Dev is the author of Pride, Prejudice, and Other Flavors ($11, amazon.com).
The Devil's Candy, by Julie Salamon
"When I think about summer reading, I think about the word 'delicious.' And as much as I love a love story or a family drama, one of the most delicious books I've ever read is a 1991 true story about Hollywood. The Devil's Candy follows the making of the giant flop that was the movie The Bonfire Of The Vanities. Somehow, Salamon got remarkable access to director Brian de Palma and everyone involved, watching as everything went wrong. It's almost 500 pages of sharply observed passion, hubris, and office politics, cynical creative mistakes and snowballing disasters. It is dishy and unforgettable, and it's packed with anecdotes that will raise your eyebrows."
—Linda Holmes is the author of Evvie Drake Starts Over ($13, amazon.com).
In Another Time, by Jillian Cantor
"I loved this utterly romantic novel about two lovers — Hanna, a talented Jewish violinist and Max, a non-Jew —who struggle to stay together in pre-war Berlin. Beautifully written and rich in historical detail, In Another Time transports you to the heartache and courage of World War II."
—Jean Kwok is the author of Searching for Sylvie Lee ($14, amazon.com).
Rafe, by Rebekah Weatherspoon
"My current favorite summer read is Rebekah Weatherspoon's Rafe: A Buff Male Nanny. In a feat of ingenious marketing, the title says it all here, and honestly, what else do you need in a romance? This book follows Dr. Sloan Copeland as she hires, and subsequently falls for, her children's thoughtful and beautiful nanny. It's a light, fun, extremely delicious book that I think is made for hot days at the pool or beach. I recommend you pair it with an iced beverage of your choice, because you might need help cooling down afterwards."
—Helen Hoang is the author of The Bride Test ($12, amazon.com).
Let's Pretend This Never Happened, by Jenny Lawson
"Let me start by saying I despise the beach, but I do love the sound of the beach, heard through open windows. The sound of seagulls in the distance is the perfect counterpoint to the rustling of pages and candy wrappers. Let's Pretend This Never Happened is one I almost had to put down because I was genuinely concerned my pelvic floor couldn’t take it. I have never laughed so hard at a book in my life. I read it when my kids were small, and I actually woke the baby laughing. Nonetheless, I continue to recommend it whenever anyone asks."
—Abbi Waxman is the author of The Bookish Life of Nina Hill ($12, amazon.com).
The Woo Woo, by Lindsay Wong
"Families are messy. Dysfunction binds and is inescapable. Wong's raw memoir reveals how Chinese superstitions and mental health can dance together in a chaotic waltz as we discover the “woo-woo”: the spirits bestowing solace or destruction to believers. Interlaced with humor, Wong’s insights into her family’s mental illnesses are heartbreaking and philosophical. It’s a fresh and vivid voice to the crucial dialogue of mental health and its surrounding stigmas."
—Roselle Lim is the author of Natalie Tan's Book of Luck and Fortune ($11, amazon.com).
The Argonauts, by Maggie Nelson
“This experimental and heady memoir is accessible enough to qualify as a summer read, but pithy enough to satisfy any time of year. The book chronicles the parallel narratives of the author’s first pregnancy and her partner’s gender transition, alongside ruminations and quotes on gender, motherhood, and myriad other subjects. It manages to be deeply intellectual but also intimate and moving. In my opinion, this book should be required reading for everyone, as it illustrates and deepens the urgent conversations being had around gender and sexuality. Why not pick it up this summer?”
—Zinzi Clemmons is the author of What We Lose ($11; amazon.com).
A Tortoise for the Queen of Tonga, by Julia Whitty
“The title alone begs that this brilliant collection of short stories be read. I read Tortoise for the Queen of Tonga beachside in 2015. The stories are emotional, unique, riveting, imaginative, and at times have an otherworldly feel. The titular story is told from the perspective of a tortoise who is the companion to the Queen of Tonga. From captive orcas to an appearance by Charles Darwin, Whitty’s writing is something to behold.”
—Ann Kidd Taylor is the author of The Shark Club ($14, amazon.com).
Spaceman of Bohemia, by Jaroslav Kalfar
“What better time than the summer—with its endless daylight—to read a book set in the pitch-blackness of space? I loved Jaroslav Kalfar’s charming debut novel, Spaceman of Bohemia, in which a Czech astronaut named Jakub Prochazka—the country’s very first—leaves his wife behind to go on a dangerous solo mission to Venus. In the process, he meets a strange alien creature, and runs into a few unforeseen difficulties. That description doesn’t do the book any kind of justice: It’s also an astute exploration into marriage, family, ambition, and being alone. I loved it.”
—Rachel Khong is the author of Goodbye, Vitamin ($7, amazon.com).
The Animators, by Kayla Rae Whitaker
“The Animators is completely absorbing. It dives into the world of animation, using a symbiotic friendship to keep us turning the pages. Mel and Kisses are an unforgettable duo, as they fail and succeed together, fight and make up. This novel is complex and irresistible, and it balances light with darkness perfectly to ask us what it means to live a creative life.”
—Danya Kukafka is the author of Girl in Snow ($9, amazon.com).
The Stranger In The Woods, by Michael Finkel
“Fancy a few back-to-nature days roughing it in the New England woods? How about decades? Finkel mines the true story of Christopher Knight, who spent 27 years camping alone in the oft-unforgiving Maine wilds. How did he survive? Not by being neighborly. A lightening-fast read. Nothing is simple about Knight’s life. Writing about it is even more complicated.”
—Matthew Quick is the author of The Reason You’re Alive ($11, amazon.com).
Made for Love, by Alissa Nutting
“I love authors who aren’t afraid to break rules, and there’s no rule breaker out there quite like Alissa Nutting. Made for Love traffics in my favorite kind of humor: it’s dark, absurdist, and terrific fun. If spending some beach time with a feisty wife trying to escape her cyberstalking tech mogul husband by bunking up with her father (and his sex doll) in a senior citizen trailer park sounds like your jam, then this book is for you. And who wouldn’t want to be seen sunbathing with this cover?”
—Courtney Maum is the author of Touch ($12, amazon.com).
Marjorie Morningstar, by Herman Wouk
“Love stories make for wonderful beach reads, and this book is one of the funniest and most heartbreaking I have ever read. Bring tissues!”
—Laurie Gelman is the author of You've Been Volunteered ($17, amazon.com).
Three Junes, by Julia Glass
“I fell in love with Three Junes in 2002 just after it won the National Book Award and it made me an instant Julia Glass fan. Since then, I’ve read and loved her other four novels, but summer after summer, I find myself returning to Three Junes to spend time with an old friend. Besides writing endearing characters that are so fully formed you almost expect them to step from the page, Glass also brings scenes so vividly to life that I found myself squinting at descriptions of Greece’s sharp sunlight and feeling nostalgic for places I’d never been. The Scottish McLeod family—with their secrets and betrayals, longings, and heartbreaks—will engage and delight you. And if you become a fan, you’ll be happy to know Julia Glass is releasing another novel, A House Among the Trees, this June.”
—Bianca Marais is the author of If You Want to Make God Laugh ($18, amazon.com).
Not Working, by Lisa Owens
“Written in uncanny vignettes, this novel is about a woman who has just quit her office job in pursuit of a passion she has yet to find. The resulting inertia and lack of routine push her to confront who she is and her relationships with others. Anybody who has a separate loose outfit for driving (‘I need to be comfortable on the road,’ she keeps insisting) or has said regrettable things to family members after too many wines will relate to our heroine as she finds her place in the world.”
—Balli Kaur Jaswal is the author of The Unlikely Adventures of the Shergill Sisters ($16, amazon.com).
The Inn at Lake Devine, by Elinor Lipman
“Set in the summer of 1962, this beguiling gem of a romantic comedy is about the relationship between Jews and gentiles, a segregated inn in Vermont, and 12-year-old Natalie Marx’s sense of justice during a turbulent time in America. Lipman is brilliant with dialogue and characters and can spin a provocative tale that still manages to feel punchy and light. One of my favorite novels of all time.”
—Emily Giffin is the author of All We Ever Wanted ($12, amazon.com).
Birdsong, by Sebastian Faulks
“I first read this book the summer after college, as I traveled through Europe on a Eurail pass with my best friend from high school, and I can just about remember on which youth hostel sofa, which train compartment, which hot riverbank I read each scene. Part love story, part mystery, part aching historical journey, Birdsong explores the territory of France before, during, and after the First World War, and the effect of apocalypse on the human spirit. Like the best of summer reads, it absorbs you utterly until the ending hurls you to a drunken, extraordinary stop. You won’t want to start anything else for a long time.”
—Beatriz Williams is the author The Golden Hour ($19, amazon.com).
Seating Arrangements, by Maggie Shipstead
“This novel is set on a beach and features lots of cocktails and simmering family resentments. It's a page-turner with a WASPy bite. Andrea Barrett's Ship Fever is another favorite. It’s a collection of historical short stories about scientists and naturalists. How is that a beach read, you may be asking? It's so gripping and moving you'll forget you're at the beach (I promise).”
—Anton DiSclafani is the author of The After Party ($9, amazon.com).
The Shell Seekers, by Rosamunde Pilcher
“This novel about a strong woman and her complicated family was published years ago, but I reread it every summer because it's full of seashells and flowers and the sense that all will be well in the end. I also love One for the Money by Janet Evanovich. I grab all of Evanovich’s mysteries because they’re laugh-out-loud funny. Also, it’s pretty nice to spend time with handsome, dangerous Ranger and gorgeous good cop Morelli, the two sexy men in bounty hunter Stephanie Plum’s turbulent life. In one wild moment, when her book came with stickers with their names, I put them on the back bumper of our SUV. My husband is Morelli, the good guy. I’m Ranger. No one has mentioned it yet.”
—Nancy Thayer is the author of Surfside Sisters ($18, amazon.com).
Under the Tuscan Sun, by Frances Mayes
“Summertime is the perfect time to go armchair traveling, and what better tour guide than Frances Mayes? I can’t believe it’s been almost 20 years since Mayes wrote of traveling to Italy from San Francisco following the dissolution of her marriage. In the Tuscan village of Cortona, she discovers a broken down villa she painstakingly restores and names Bramasole, and eventually the solace of cooking and gardening mend her broken heart. Finding a new love and partner in her enterprise makes Mayes’ journey all the sweeter.”
—Mary Kay Andrews is the author of Sunset Beach ($18, amazon.com).
The Valley of the Dolls, by Jacqueline Susann
“The ultimate summer novel for me is, and will always be, Valley of the Dolls by Jacqueline Susann. This iconic novel tells the story of three friends, all trying to make it in the entertainment industry, who claw their way to the top with the help of each other, various celebrities they meet along the way, and of course, their beloved 'dolls.' Although it was originally published in 1966, it still manages to shock, even today."
—Brenda Janowitz is the author of The Dinner Party ($11, amazon.com).
The Vacationers, by Emma Straub
"A good beach read is something engaging that isn’t too taxing on the brain. I love Faulkner. Faulkner is not a beach read. The best book I’ve read in the last year is The Vacationers. It’s about a family trip to Spain, and everyone has issues. It’s funny, sad, and poignant. I think it’s the perfect book. But there are so many! Maine, by J. Courtney Sullivan, is a drama set in a family’s old summer house. The Night Circus, by Erin Morgenstern—oh, gosh, it was like a drug. And Euphoria, by Lily King—it’s based on Margaret Mead and her work in Papua New Guinea in the 1930s and has one of the best love triangles."
—Elin Hilderbrand is the author of Summer of '69 ($17, amazon.com).
Lessons in French, by Hilary Reyl
“A perfect beach read: slim, sexy, and young at heart. There is so much tenderness and wit in this debut novel; it will make you nostalgic for your year abroad even if you never had one.”
—Joanna Hershon is the author of A Dual Inheritance ($11, amazon.com).
Never Let Me Go, by Kazuo Ishiguro
“This intense and haunting love story is not your typical beach read, but I say it belongs in the beach bag because it’s absolutely riveting from the first page to the last.”
—Karen Thompson Walker is the author of The Dreamers ($20, amazon.com).
The Boy, by Lara Santoro
“Because even if you’re reading something quickly on a beach it might as well be a riveting, erotic account of how a little crush can blow one busy mother’s life apart...”
—Emma Donoghue is the author of Akin ($28, amazon.com).
The Dirty Life: A Memoir of Farming, Food, and Love, by Kristin Kimball
“A hard-driving journalist gives up her career when she falls in love with a farmer and farming.”
—Jeannette Walls is the author of The Glass Castle ($13, amazon.com).
Unaccustomed Earth, by Jhumpa Lahiri
“I think books of short stories are perfect for a beach read; you can read a story, have a piÃ±a colada, read another story, snooze a little . . . These stories are gorgeously written and full of humanity.”
—Melanie Benjamin is the author of Mistress of the Ritz ($19, amazon.com).
