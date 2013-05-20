"Ayesha At Last recently made me laugh out loud in public, with a mouth full of coffee, minutes after it made me put the book down to think. Which makes it my favorite kind of read for any season. This Pride and Prejudice retelling set in the Muslim community in Toronto is everything a summer read should be: sparklingly witty, serendipitously romantic, thought provoking, and with the tight hug of friendship and community you want to slip into. But above all else, it is brave. The protagonist is what the author calls a 'visible Muslim' and without ever pandering it makes that experience accessible, something we need so much more of in our world and on our shelves."

—Sonali Dev is the author of Pride, Prejudice, and Other Flavors ($11, amazon.com).

