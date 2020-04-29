These Stylish Board Game Sets Double as Decoration

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

It used to be that puzzles, cards, dice, and various board games were the traditional go-to for stormy snowed-in nights and rainy days–and now we can add the quarantine to that list. If you’re lucky enough to have a friend or family member you’re living with during this trying time, you’ve likely let your favorite board games go loose, stacking up in a corner near your dining table, covering your coffee table, or just creating an unorganized mess in a cabinet somewhere. A solution? Consider making your favorite board games permanent fixtures in your home with these stylish sets that double as decoration. We gathered up a luxurious list of games that will look as lovely in your home as they are fun to play.