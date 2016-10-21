Netflix Has Released the Creepiest Stranger Things Recipes

Good news for Stranger Things enthusiasts. As you eagerly await the arrival of Season 2, you can still enjoy the creepy, mesmerizing show (and no, not just by re-watching Season 1). Just in time for Halloween, Netflix recently released two Stranger Things-inspired recipes—and like the series, they’re not for the faint of heart.



The first is called “French Onion Barb,” and it’s a spooky riff on French Onion Soup. It’s made by forming bread dough in the shape of Barb’s face, baking it until golden brown, then placing it on top of a steaming bowl of soup. To top it all off, Swiss cheese is melted on top of the face, and toasted with a flame torch (though home cooks can use their broiler) until browned and bubbly. The dish is meant to resemble the last look we get of Barb, when Eleven sees her in the final episode.