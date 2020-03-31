The New Spotify Kids App Will Keep the Whole Fam Entertained While Stuck at Home

You have to stay home? More like you get to stay home! Spotify has officially rolled out its new app, Spotify Kids, in the U.S., Canada, and France today, after months of successful beta testing in select countries. The app, available with a Spotify Premium Family membership, is designed and curated specifically for children ages three and older, featuring thousands of diverse and age-appropriate songs, stories, learning hubs, and more.

While the kid-centric app has been in the works for a while now, the launch is perfectly timed to coincide with the current mandates to shelter-in-place and practice social distancing while we fight the spread of coronavirus together. Kids’ schools and parents’ jobs have gone remote, and everyone’s been encouraged to stay indoors, avoid socializing, and steer clear of public places. All of which is to say, families are searching for creative entertainment to help pass the time, amuse the kids, and lift everyone’s spirits. Enter, Spotify Kids. Parents who need to get stuff done can feel comfortable letting their kids explore the app on their own, but it’s also a fabulous streaming service for families to enjoy together.

"Spotify Premium Family, now with Spotify Kids, helps families listen both together and individually," says Alex Norström Spotify’s chief premium business officer. "Parents can reclaim their own Spotify libraries and all the personalization that they love, while their kids can develop a love for music and stories through an experience that’s designed just for them.”

RELATED: From Concerts to Workouts, Here’s All the Free Online Entertainment You Can Enjoy Right Now

Thanks to close collaboration with age-appropriate entities like Disney Music Group, KIDZ BOP, and Nickelodeon, the app features a collection of 8,000 kid-friendly songs, audiobooks, and stories—with additional content being added daily. A curated Learning hub even includes educational songs about the alphabet, counting, science—and a timely global playlist teaches kids how to wash their hands and sneeze into their sleeves.

Between homeschool lessons, your little ones can sing along to the official Frozen playlist. Over the weekend, plan a dance party (and invite their friends via video call!) set to any genre that suits the mood: country, Motown, Disney—you name it. And before bed, wind down together with a dreamy selection of lullabies, calming sounds, or bedtime stories.

Spotify Kids is currently included with any Spotify Premium Family subscription, but if you don’t already have one, new subscribers get one month free of Premium Family (here’s how to start your subscription and access Spotify Kids).

RELATED: 14 Fun Things to Do on a Rainy Day