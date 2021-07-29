14 Musicals You Can Stream Until Live Theater Comes Back

It's been nearly a year and a half since theaters were darkened, and we're all still waiting for (and hoping that) live theater can come back safely. But in the meantime, if you're looking to get a quick fix of heartfelt ballads and kicky choreography, you're in luck—there are plenty of musical options out there to stream and enjoy. (You'll have to create your own bathroom line at intermission, though.)

Schmigadoon!

Big-time theater geeks are getting a kick out of this new Apple TV series, which sends up some of the biggest musicals of all time (and hilariously points out a lot of really weird tropes in the classics). And it features a ton of Saturday Night Live alums alongside some Broadway heavy hitters.

Where to watch: Apple TV

Hamilton

There were plans to show this revolutionary take on the story of founding father Alexander Hamilton in theaters—instead, Disney made it must-see TV on the Disney+ streaming platform during the pandemic. Catch it there, because tickets are still a little hard to score for the Broadway show, which reopens on September 14.

Where to watch: Disney+

The Prom

This feel-good Broadway hit scores an all-star cast (including Meryl Streep!) for a story about a high school girl banned from bringing her same-sex date to the prom—and the crew of New York Broadway folks who come to town to make sure she gets the prom of her dreams (and hopefully, resurrect their own careers at the same time).

Where to watch: Netflix

Newsies: The Broadway Musical

You can catch both the movie and a filmed adaptation of the actual Broadway production of Newsies on Disney, but if you're missing the Great White Way, go with the live version!

Where to watch: Disney+

David Byrne's American Utopia

Spike Lee directed the filming of David Byrne's musical celebration of diversity and hope, featuring his initimable musical style (and classic Talking Heads tracks interspersed with Byrne's solo productions).

Where to watch: HBO Max

Encore

This clever reality show has host Kristen Bell and a team of pros helping a former high school musical cast relive their glory days and put on a show.

Where to watch: Disney+

My Fair Lady

Audrey Hepburn is luminous as always in this story that launched a thousand rom-com plots (girl gets pulled into a harebrained betting scheme between two guy friends—and falls in love with one of them).

Where to watch: Netflix

Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella

The all-star cast of this production of the fairy tale classic features both pop royalty (Brandy and Whitney Houston) and Broadway royalty (Bernadette Peters).

Where to watch: Disney+

Sweeney Todd

Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter, Alan Rickman, and Sacha Baron Cohen star in the dark drama about the murderous barber—directed by Tim Burton.

Where to watch: Hulu

The Greatest Showman

The life of circus showman P.T. Barnum was musicalized to create a blockbuster movie. Though there's no theatrical version yet, lead Hugh Jackman will be wowing Broadway this year in The Music Man.

Where to watch: Disney+

Into the Woods

Stephen Sondheim's twisted take on fairy tales has a legendarily good cast, including Meryl Streep, Anna Kendrick, Emily Blunt, and Chris Pine.

Where to watch: Disney+

Shrek the Musical

Yep, it's yet another musical based on fairy tales—but this one was based on the hit animated movie series.

Where to watch: Netflix

Cabaret

Broadway legend Liza Minelli helms the film version of a fan-favorite musical. (And Schitt's Creek fans can compare this to their production.)

Where to watch: HBO Max

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme

Hamilton and In the Heights impresario Lin-Manuel Miranda also helped conceive of this long-running Broadway show—a kind of improv musical performance where the ever-changing cast riffs on prompts from the audience.