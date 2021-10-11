15 Shows and Movies to Watch Next If You Loved Squid Game

Anyone who knows me at all knows how obsessed I am with horror movies, but even within the world of horror, Battle Royale is by far my favorite subgenre. If you watched Squid Game on Netflix recently (if you haven't, WYD?) and can't get enough (welcome to my world), you've come to the right place. Currently the world's most-watched series on Netflix—and slated to become the most watched of all time!—the show is finally bringing death games to the mainstream. Although it is a sadly scarce genre (compared to other genres, that is), there are some hidden gems out there that will provide the same adrenaline-pumping, mind-boggling feels. For your viewing pleasure, I've compiled a list of shows and movies that you should promptly add to your watch queue. Fair disclaimer that some of these aren't in English, but as Bong Joon-Ho famously said, "Once you overcome the one-inch tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films."