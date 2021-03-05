Add These Shows and Movies to Your Queue for Women's History Month

Celebrate the stories of some incredible female role models (both real and imaginary) with these stellar streaming stories.

By Lisa Milbrand
March 05, 2021
National treasure Dolly Parton tells the  story of her iconic career in this Netflix documentary, with a little help from the people who have helped her along the way. 

Where to watch: Netflix

The longest reigning monarch in British history gets her dirty laundry (allegedly) aired with this dramatic retelling of her historic reign. And there's plenty of other historic women depicted along the way, including Margaret Thatcher and Princess Diana.

Where to watch: Netflix

Actress Andra Day won the Golden Globe for this 2021 biopic of music legend Billie Holiday and the U.S. government's attempts to silence her.

Where to watch: Hulu

The life story of the beloved late Supreme Court justice and champion for equal rights is the focus of this Oscar-nominated documentary.

Where to watch: Hulu

Mathematicians Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan, and Mary Jackson were absolutely essential to America's successful space program—and these long-hidden icons finally got their due in this award-winning film.

Where to watch: Disney+

If you're looking for a historic anti-heroine, Phyllis Schlafly, who led the fight against the Equal Rights Amendment, leads this miniseries looking into this integral time in the feminist movement. (Feminist icons like Gloria Steinem, Shirley Chisholm, and Betty Friedan are featured, too.) 

Where to watch: Hulu

The first African-American woman elected to Congress—and the first woman and African-American to run for president from one of the two major political parties—is the center of this 2004 documentary, released one year before her death.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

This powerful documentary explores how women are treated in the U.S. now—and why the Equal Rights Amendment is still essential.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

Rock goddess Joan Jett gets the documentary treatment, following her from the rise of The Runaways to her Hall of Fame induction.

Where to watch: Hulu

The footage of the recording of the Queen of Soul's 1972 album Amazing Grace was lost for nearly 30 years before it was painstakingly pulled together for this stellar 2018 documentary.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

Get your '90s throwback feels with this girl-power movie that your teen might want to watch with you, too.

Where to watch: Netflix

She saved the world (a lot), but Buffy and her legion of strong, yet complicated female characters also paved the way for a lot of the fiercest female characters that came afterward. 

Where to watch: Hulu

This iconic women-take-charge dark comedy was a big step in the #girlboss movement. (And bonus: More Dolly!)

Where to watch: Hulu

This wicked and witty take on the life of Russian monarch Catherine the Great may not be completely accurate, but it's a fun watch if you're looking for a post-Bridgerton binge.

Where to watch: Hulu

Celebrate Women's History Month by looking inside the incredible career of primatologist Jane Goodall with this in-depth documentary.

Where to watch: Disney+

Get your daughters dreaming big with this story of a Cuban-American tween who has her sights on the White House.

Where to watch: Disney+

