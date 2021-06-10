Streaming, Movies, and TV

24 Great Shows on Netflix to Watch This June

Whether you’re looking to educate yourself, seeking entertainment, or searching for a little escapism, these top shows on Netflix have you covered.
Stream These Movies and Shows to Get That Summer Vibe

Even if the weather's not cooperating for your summer plans, you can still get that beachy, carefree feeling by loading up one of these movies and shows that scream "summer."
Hallmark Channel Will Air Christmas Movies All Month Long

Here's when to watch all your favorites in June.
11 Great Netflix Movies to Watch With Dad on Father's Day

Whether you're together to celebrate—or planning a virtual Father's Day get-together with Dad—break out the popcorn to binge-watch one (or more) of these fabulous films and shows.
Surprise! Downton Abbey Movie Sequel Heading to Theaters This Christmas

Some new stars are joining the original Downton cast for the film.
Bridgerton Renewed for Seasons 3 and 4 at Netflix

The hit series has already begun production on season 2, which will not feature the return of breakout star Regé-Jean Page as the Duke of Hastings.
Why Waffles + Mochi Should Be Your Next Binge-Watch (Even If You Don't Have Kids!)

If you like food, travel—or especially, food and travel—this show has you in mind.
Netflix Announces New Marie Kondo Series Sparking Joy Is Coming This Summer

Two more home shows, Get Organized with The Home Edit and Dream Home Makeover, will also get new seasons
9 Best True Crime Documentaries to Stream Now on Netflix

9 Best True Crime Documentaries to Stream Now on Netflix
A New Julia Child TV Series Is Coming to HBO Max

7 Best Home Improvement Shows to Binge-Watch on Netflix

If You've Already Binged Bridgerton, Here's What to Watch Next

5 Scandinavian Netflix Shows That Will Give Your Home Warm and Cozy Vibes

Here's all the hygge inspiration you'll need.

10 LGBTQIA+ Movies to Stream Now to Celebrate Pride

11 Must-Watch Black History Movies and Documentaries on Netflix

Surprise! 'Hamilton' movie to drop in July on Disney+

This streaming service lets you watch live TV for free every night — no cable account required

Netflix’s Latest Reality Show Is Just Like ‘Great British Bake-Off,’ But With Flowers

11 Sweet Shows and Movies to Watch With Your Mom on Netflix This Mother’s Day

35 Vintage TV Shows to Rewatch Right Now

The 10 Best Hulu Shows to Watch Right Now

You Can Watch Every Episode of Bob Ross's 'The Joy of Painting' for Free

Best Psychological Thrillers on Netflix to Watch Right Now

5 Netflix Parental Control Options to Give You Peace of Mind While Your Kids Watch

9 Super-Distracting Shows and Movies to Watch Right Now

7 Reality Shows on Netflix to Help You Escape the Crazy World We're Living in Right Now

17 Things to Watch on Netflix When You're Home Sick

9 Korean Dramas to Watch on Netflix if You Loved 'Parasite'

16 Feel-Good Romantic Movies to Watch on Netflix Right Now

Disney+ Has Finally Launched—Here’s How to Stream Your Favorite Movies and TV Shows

19 Thanksgiving TV Episodes You Can Watch After Your Feast

Science Says Rewatching Your Favorite TV Series Is Good for Your Soul

Netflix UK Changed the Ending of 'The Notebook'—Would You Notice the Difference?

See All the Iconic Couches From Your Favorite Sitcoms and TV Shows in One Place, Thanks to This Clever Chart

Netflix Just Revealed What Shows People Couldn’t Stop Watching This Year

Reese Witherspoon Is Launching a New TV Show That's All About Organizing

The New Netflix Originals You Really Don’t Want to Miss in December and the New Year

11 Dad Shows on Netflix to Binge-Watch on Father's Day

