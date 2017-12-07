Reese Witherspoon’s December Book Club Pick Is Here

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Reese Witherspoon’s book club is thriving on Instagram, where more than 230,000 followers check in each month to get her must-read book recommendations, watch her lead thoughtful discussions, and interview authors.

Today, the actress and bibliophile announced the next read for her digital book community: The Last Mrs. Parrishby Liv Constantine is the pick for December.

The novel, which Reese calls a “fun and fast-paced psychological thriller,” follows Amber Patterson, a woman who envies the wealthy people she lives near and sets out to befriend real-estate mogul Jackson Parrish and his socialite wife, Daphne. The two women become embroiled in a game of deception when Amber decides she would do absolutely anything to become Daphne, a scheme that will ultimately lead to one woman’s downfall.

Liv Constantine is not just one author, but is actually the pen name for the sister duo Lynne and Valerie Constantine. As a pair, they have published three books together. The Last Mrs. Parrish is their first thriller.

Previous choices for Reese's book club have included a mix of new releases, like The Alice Network by Kate Quinn in July ($10; amazon.com), and Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng in September ($12; amazon.com), and the occasional older title, like This Is the Story of a Happy Marriage, a collection of short stories published in 2013 from Ann Patchett($20; amazon.com).