Reese Witherspoon’s July Book Club Pick Is the Ultimate Beach Read

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Every month, Reese Witherspoon brings another must-read book to the top of our TBR pile when she announces her pick for the Reese’s Book Club x Hello Sunshine. And just in time for peak beach reading season, she announced her July selection: Next Year in Havana by Chanel Cleeton ($10; amazon.com).

In Next Year in Havana, Marisol, a Cuban-American writer living in Miami, travels to Cuba to scatter her grandmother’s ashes. When she gets there, she begins to learn more about her grandmother’s life in Cuba and the role she played the 1950s revolution. Told through the alternating perspectives of present-day Marisol and that of her grandmother during the revolution, Marisol begins to learn more about herself and her family's past—even finding love along the way.

After leaving clues about the book on her Instagram page yesterday, Witherspoon posted a photo of herself with the book today, along with the caption, “Forbidden love. Courage. Family secrets. July book pick, #NextYearinHavana by @chanelcleeton is one that’s filled with passion, mystery and romance—and we can’t wait for you to get your hands on this incredible story!”