Reese Witherspoon’s July Book Club Pick Is the Ultimate Beach Read
Reese’s Book Club’s July selection is a moving family saga and a novel about forbidden love, all wrapped into one.
Every month, Reese Witherspoon brings another must-read book to the top of our TBR pile when she announces her pick for the Reese’s Book Club x Hello Sunshine. And just in time for peak beach reading season, she announced her July selection: Next Year in Havana by Chanel Cleeton ($10; amazon.com).
In Next Year in Havana, Marisol, a Cuban-American writer living in Miami, travels to Cuba to scatter her grandmother’s ashes. When she gets there, she begins to learn more about her grandmother’s life in Cuba and the role she played the 1950s revolution. Told through the alternating perspectives of present-day Marisol and that of her grandmother during the revolution, Marisol begins to learn more about herself and her family's past—even finding love along the way.
After leaving clues about the book on her Instagram page yesterday, Witherspoon posted a photo of herself with the book today, along with the caption, “Forbidden love. Courage. Family secrets. July book pick, #NextYearinHavana by @chanelcleeton is one that’s filled with passion, mystery and romance—and we can’t wait for you to get your hands on this incredible story!”
If you’re spending a lot of time on the road this summer and won’t be able to read much, you’re in luck, too. Thanks to her partnership with Audible, all of Witherspoon’s book club picks from June 2018 and beyond are also available in audiobook format, so you can have the book read to you while you're traveling instead.
And don't miss Witherspoon's last few book club picks: You Think It, I’ll Say It, by Curtis Sittenfeld, Happiness: The Crooked Little Road to Semi-Ever After, by Heather Harpham, and Something in the Water, by Catherine Steadman.