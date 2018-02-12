Kensington Palace just revealed all the details about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding, which will take place on May 19.

The countdown to the royal wedding is on—we are less than 100 days from the big event. While we’re still taking bets on the designer of Meghan Markle’s wedding dress, who will walk her down the aisle, and who’s on the official guest list, we do have some official details about the schedule and reception to satisfy our curiosity.

Kensington Palace revealed in a press release that the wedding ceremony will begin at noon U.K. time (that’s 7 a.m. EST and 4 a.m. PST). The Dean of Windsor will conduct the service and The Archbishop of Canterbury will officiate the wedding vows. Of course, we already know that the wedding will take place at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Like most royal weddings, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take a romantic carriage ride after the ceremony—which will give the public a chance to catch an in-person glimpse of the newly married couple. They’ll leave Windsor Castle and process along High Street through Windsor Town and return to the castle along the Long Walk. On their wedding day, Prince William and Kate Middleton traveled from Westminster Abbey to the reception at Buckingham Palace in a horse-drawn carriage.

“They hope this short journey will provide an opportunity for more people to come together around Windsor and to enjoy the atmosphere of this special day,” palace officials stated in the press release.

RELATED: How to Recreate Meghan Markle’s Messy Bun