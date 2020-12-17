I've Played This Board Game for Nearly 10 Years, and It Never Gets Old

Game nights in my household are wild, hours-long events that include plenty of snacks and friendly ribbing. While we have an intricate system set in place for who gets to choose what games we play, there’s one that reigns supreme in my family: Ticket to Ride.
The railway-themed game has become a household name in the 16 years since it first hit shelves. It takes players on a cross-country train adventure with the goal of completing a destination ticket and creating the longest continuous route possible. Ticket to Ride has a simple set of rules, making it accessible to players ages 8 and up!
To buy: $44 (was $55); walmart.com.
The best part? This game can be played with two to five people, which means smaller households get to join in on the fun, too. (Note: There is a bit of a rule change to make two-player games more thrilling, but what’s game night without a little extra competition?)
In the nearly 10 years since I was first introduced to Ticket to Ride, I’ve gifted it to numerous friends and family members, all of whom had a blast diving into the strategy-heavy game. But don’t just take my word for it (or the reviews of my nearest and dearest): Ticket to Ride has been voted “Game of the Year” seven times in various countries and won numerous awards for its gameplay.
The original Ticket to Ride, which takes players on a coast-to-coast tour of North America, is currently on sale at Walmart for $44, down from $55. Looking to “travel” away from the U.S.? Try one of the game’s other editions, like Ticket to Ride: London, Ticket to Ride: Rails & Sails, Ticket to Ride: Japan & Italy, Ticket to Ride: Nordic Countries, and Ticket to Ride: First Journey.