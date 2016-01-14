11 Books You Need to Read Before the Oscars
Brooklyn, by Colm Toibin
Toibin, a Dublin-based writer, has written several novels that center around Irish culture—and Brooklyn’s story spans from Ireland to America in the 1950s. Eilis, an Irish immigrant, moves to Brooklyn with help from an Irish priest, leaving her mother and sister behind. Although America is at first overwhelming, she finds an unexpected love connection. But then she receives news that could send her back to Ireland for good. The film is nominated for Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay, and Saoirse Ronan is nominated for Best Actress.
To buy: $10, amazon.com.
Room, by Emma Donoghue
This emotional and sometimes disturbing novel follows the story and perspective of Jack, the five-year-old son of a woman who was kidnapped and imprisoned in a shed for seven years. His mother creates an entire world for her son in this shed, but when it comes time to escape, he realizes how big the world really is. The film stars Brie Larson, and the script was actually penned by Donoghue; both women were nominated for Golden Globes (Larson won). The film has been nominated for Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay, and Larson has been nominated for Best Actress.
To buy: $10, amazon.com.
The Big Short, by Michael Lewis
If you think the bond business and the real estate market are two of the more boring topics one could discuss, your mind might be changed after reading Lewis’s bestselling book about the housing bubble of the 2000s that ultimately led to the major financial crisis of 2008. Even without a financial background, readers (and movie viewers) won’t be held back by the lingo—instead, you may find yourself wanting to learn even more. The film received five nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor (Christian Bale), Best Adapted Screenplay, and Film Editing.
To buy: $10, amazon.com.
The Revenant, by Michael Punke
There are rumors that this may be the film that finally earns Leonardo DiCaprio a coveted Oscar—he’s been nominated three times previously without a win. The story takes place in 1823, and centers on Hugh Glass, a top trapper in the Rocky Mountain Fur Company. After a nearly fatal encounter with a grizzly bear, his chance for survival looks dim, and company men leave him to die. Glass sets out on a journey that lasts thousands of miles, vowing to get revenge on the friends who left him behind. The Revenant leads the Oscars with 12 nominations in all of the major categories, including Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor, Sound Editing, Visual Effects, Film Editing, Production Design, Cinematography, Costume Design, Makeup, and Sound Mixing.
To buy: $10, amazon.com.
Carol, by Patricia Highsmith
This 1952 novel was originally titled The Price of Salt, and its central relationship was extremely controversial when first published. It follows the love story between Therese, a young woman new to Manhattan, and Carol, a married woman whom Therese meets while working at a department store during Christmas. Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara have both been nominated for Oscars as leading and supporting actresses, respectively. The film also received nominations for Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Score, Cinematography, and Costume Design.
To buy: $10, amazon.com.
The Martian, by Andy Weir
This science fiction novel follows Mark Watney, one of the first people to walk on Mars, who finds himself suddenly abandoned on the planet after an intergalactic dust storm. As he attempts to survive in one of the most foreign places in the universe, the reader is left to wonder if he’ll ever make it back to Earth. The Martian has been nominated for Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Sound Editing, Visual Effects, Production Design, and Sound Mixing. Matt Damon has also been nominated for Best Actor.
To buy: $9, amazon.com.
The Danish Girl, by David Ebershoff
In 2000, Ebershoff created a fictionalized account of Lili Elbe, the first person to undergo a surgical sex change. Elbe’s actual journals were turned into a different novel, Man into Woman, a historical account of Elbe’s inner-struggle and risky surgery. While Ebershoff’s story loosely follows the facts, his story contains mostly fictional characters. The story (and movie) focuses both on Elbe’s personal transformation and the incredible, enduring power of her marriage. The movie’s stars, Eddie Redmayne (as Lili) and Alicia Vikander (as Lili’s wife), are both up for Oscars. The film is also nominated for Production Design and Costume Design.
To buy: $10, amazon.com.
Steve Jobs, by Walter Isaacson
This comprehensive book on the Silicon Valley icon contains more than 40 interviews with Jobs himself, as well as interviews with friends, coworkers, and even adversaries. If you’ve ever wanted the full picture of the entrepreneur who changed the way we connect, dive into this biography. Michael Fassbender and Kate Winslet have both received Oscar nominations for their leading roles in the film adaptation.
To buy: $21, amazon.com.
In Another Country, by David Constantine
Constantine’s short story inspired the film 45 Years, starring Charlotte Rampling and Tom Courtenay. Constantine’s collection contains 17 tales, but In Another Country specifically inspired the major motion picture, centered around a couple about to celebrate a milestone anniversary, when they receive extremely upsetting news. Rampling was nominated for Best Actress.
To buy: $22, amazon.com.
Dalton Trumbo, by Bruce Cook
Trumbo was an American screenwriter famous for films including Roman Holiday and Spartacus, and was also part of the “Hollywood 10”—a list of blacklisted screenwriters. From 1947 through 1960, Trumbo was prevented from appearing on the big screen, only to release his most successful film, Exodus, once the ban was lifted. The biography follows his exciting life and career, and the film adaptation stars everyone’s favorite teacher-turned-drug dealer Bryan Cranston, who has been nominated for Best Actor.
To buy: $14, amazon.com.
Fifty Shades of Grey, by E.L. James
You have undoubtedly heard of this famous trilogy—the sexually explicit love story between innocent journalist Anastasia Steele and mysterious businessman Christian Grey. The film adaptation was nominated for Best Original Song, “Earned It,” performed by popular musical group The Weekend. If you haven’t read the book yet, now may just be your time.
To buy: $10, amazon.com.