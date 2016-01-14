11 Books You Need to Read Before the Oscars

This emotional and sometimes disturbing novel follows the story and perspective of Jack, the five-year-old son of a woman who was kidnapped and imprisoned in a shed for seven years. His mother creates an entire world for her son in this shed, but when it comes time to escape, he realizes how big the world really is. The film stars Brie Larson, and the script was actually penned by Donoghue; both women were nominated for Golden Globes (Larson won). The film has been nominated for Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay, and Larson has been nominated for Best Actress.



