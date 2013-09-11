Vote for the October Book!

Hi, Bookies!



No tricks, just treats here: The October book poll is now open. Our leader for the month is Rebecca Daly, whose name you may know from our fashion pages and our blog, on which she offers up tips that make fashion fun and accessible (a pretty good description, too, of Rebecca herself, I think). Real Simple’s fashion market editor, Rebecca is regularly out visiting showrooms, tracking trends and looking for pieces that feel right for RS readers. She helps pull in and style the clothes that you see on the magazine’s fashion pages—and she often writes the stories, to boot. A voracious reader, she’ll make her debut as an NOBC moderator in October. As for what we’ll read, see below for your four choices: three novels, new and old, and one remarkable true story. The poll is open until 11:59 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 29. Happy voting!



—Maura



