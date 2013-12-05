Hi, Bookies:



Pause for a moment, if you would, during these busy holiday weeks to think about a pursuit that will be somewhat more serene: reading the book that will kick off 2014 for us. Leading the group for the first time—and I’m so happy she will be—is Kelley Carter, Real Simple’s smart, funny, and ineffably stylish home department senior market editor. See Kelley’s picks below—three novels and a facinating memoir—then choose your favorite by 11:59 p.m. ET on Sunday, December 22.



—Maura



