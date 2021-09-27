The 8 Best Mystery Subscription Boxes to Keep You Entertained This October

Best Murder Mysteries: Hunt A Killer

In Hunt A Killer, you become the ultimate private investigator, working to solve a murder through six "episodes"—each mystery box is an episode. Examples of the mystery plots include "Curtain Call," where you reopen a cold case and hunt down the 1930s killer of actress Viola Vane, and "Mallory Rock," in which you help the sister of a deceased woman prove that her death wasn't an accident after her body washes up on shore.

There are three plan options to choose from: monthly, full season, and double season. The monthly plan is pay-as-you-go, costing $30 per box. Because each mystery is spread out over six episodes, a six-month subscription is referred to as a full season. This subscription costs $165 upfront, but lowers the box cost to $27.50 each. The double season plan is an annual subscription featuring two different mysteries, so you pay $300 upfront ($25 per box) and essentially get three boxes for free. Shipping is free for the full and double season plans, and each comes with a cocktail recipe book and two detective drinking glasses. Subscriptions automatically renew, but you can manage your account on the website. As a new customer, you'll get 20 percent off your first box by using the code FLASH20.

Reviews: With an average 4.7 stars out of 5 from 4,500 reviews, amateur investigators across the country say this mystery subscription box is "engaging," has "authentic and cryptic codes," and creates an intriguing experience for friends, family, partners, and solo crime junkies looking for a little thrill.