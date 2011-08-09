Your Guide to Streaming Music Websites

Website: mog.com.



Cost: Free with limited listening; $5 a month to download the commercial-free desktop version and stream online or on select devices; $10 a month for mobile and in-car access.



How it Works: Troll the site’s collection of nearly 15 million songs to make custom playlists and curate radio streams. You can also listen to other users’ public playlists.



Cool Perks: Best sound quality and an intuitive site design. You can save the songs you’ve listened to as a playlist and, with the premium package, download and store songs on your phone.



Drawbacks: Lets you share your listening choices, but social-media integration is otherwise fairly basic. No Beatles.



Best for: Connoisseurs of highbrow symphonic music and listeners who appreciate superior sound.