In 2013, artist Elle Luna published an essay called “The Crossroads of Should and Must” on Medium, and it immediately went viral—garnering millions of views in a week. A year later, she expanded that essay into this illustrated book, a guide for anyone feeling lost or creatively stunted in their current profession. Her book invites readers to look at the "shoulds" in their life, and give way, instead, to their true passions and callings—their "musts." Not sure what your "must" is quite yet? Her inspiring words are coupled with colorful drawings and a few exercises anyone can do to begin weaving a new path.



To buy: $12, amazon.com.