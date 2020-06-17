10 LGBTQIA+ Movies to Stream Now to Celebrate Pride

Due to COVID-19, PRIDE celebrations are a bit different this year. For anyone celebrating while also still quarantining or social distancing, throwing a virtual Netflix party while streaming some of the most popular LGBTQIA+ movies is a great way to partake. The films we consume have the power to shape how we see other people and ourselves. SEMrush, a data and trends analytics company, looked into the most googled LGBTQIA+ movies in honor of Pride month—and they don’t disappoint. The diverse collection depicts the queer experience in a variety of ways, and expresses to its viewers that no matter which end of the sexual or gender spectrum they identify with, they are not alone. Here are the top 10 films that made the list.

1. Moonlight

Barry Jenkins’ Oscar-winning film is rightfully acclaimed. It tells the story of Chiron, a young black man growing up in Miami, and his tumultuous journey into manhood as he struggles with his sexuality and alienation. As the son of a drug-addicted mother who deals with bullying related to his sexuality, he struggles to find his place in the world until a drug dealer becomes his mentor and he starts to find his way.

2. Call Me By Your Name

Who doesn’t love a steamy summer romance? In this sensuous adaptation of the André Aciman novel, Timothée Chalamet plays a 17-year-old teenager living in 1980s northern Italy who becomes infatuated with an older American student staying with his family for the summer. Their friendship soon evolves into a love affair as the two young men spend their countryside summer together.

3. Maurice

Maurice Hall (James Wilby) perfectly captures the tumultuous process of coming out in this achingly beautiful and unconventional romance-drama. When Maurice enters Cambridge, he befriends Clive Durham (Hugh Grant). Maurice’s feelings towards him allows him to come to terms with his sexuality, and they embark on a chaste affair to avoid tarnishing Clive's reputation in a politely hostile English society.

4. Rocketman

This biographical musical film based on the life of British musician Elton John snagged a bevy of nominations this year, and it’s not hard to see why. Taron Egerton’s portrayal of one of the most iconic figures in pop history showcases his epic transformation from small piano prodigy to international superstar, while also depicting how his homosexuality drastically affected his lifestyle.

5. The Favourite

Royals and romance always makes for an intriguing fusion, and The Favourite is no exception. The premise is set in early-1700s England during the reign of Queen Anne, a monarch plagued by physical ailments and the trauma of losing 17 children. The power plays in court are intertwined with just a hint of scandalous affairs to make it interesting.

6. Edge of Seventeen

Coming of age is even harder when you have to come to terms with your controversial sexuality. This 1984 comedy-drama explores sexuality and gender identity, falling in love, and the pain of heartbreak through the eyes of an awkward adolescent boy.

7. The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Since its release in 1975, this queer classic musical has racked up quite the cult following. Honeymooners Brad (Barry Bostwick) and Janet (Susan Sarandon) get caught up in a terrible storm and find themselves in the mysterious and whacky mansion of trans scientist Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Tim Curry). A wild and wacky night of horror ensues.

8. Brokeback Mountain

An LGBTQ roundup isn’t complete without the iconic Brokeback Mountain—the misty-eyed love story delivered by Jake Gyllenhaal and the late Heath Ledger always ranks near the top of all-time favorites. If you’re not familiar with the plot (in which case go watch it now!), a rodeo cowboy and ranch hand spend a heated night together on Brokeback Mountain. Through the course of 20 years, the two maintain their sporadic affair while being married to their respective wives.

9. Booksmart

When best friends Molly (Beanie Feldstein) and Amy (Kaitlyn Dever), two academic overachievers who have spent their entire high school lives preparing for college, realize that their fellow party classmates got into the same Ivy League schools, they decide to let loose and make the most of their pre-graduation night.

10. Blue Is the Warmest Color