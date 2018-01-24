Did You Catch Joanna Gaines’ Newest Accessory on Fixer Upper?

If you were watching last night’s episode of Fixer Upper, you may have been floored by something other than the amounts of shiplap on your screen. In between commercials, you may have realized something about Joanna Gaines was different—and you’re not wrong. That shiny spot on her nose was indeed a nose ring—and we are still in shock.

While her nose ring made its big debut on last night’s episode of Fixer Upper, last November she made a super casual reference to the new accessory via Twitter. “Remember that time I had a nose ring for a week?? #fixerupper,” she tweeted. However, it seems this little tease didn’t catch anyone by surprise then.

It turns out Joanna was just taking her new piece of jewelry for a test run. After a week, she decided she’d had enough. But we definitely have a few questions. What inspired her to get it? Why did she take it out so quickly? And was it even real (we’re assuming it is)? Who knows if we’ll ever find out the answers to these questions, but for now, we’ll just conclude that Joanna is even cooler than we thought.