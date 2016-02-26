14 Inspirational Books for Women

"Such a hard question! I read voraciously, all the time; my greatest friends growing up were books. My first instinct was to advise reading as much good fiction as you can. Fiction cultivates empathy, imagination and judgment: all vital qualities for leaders. Identifying with characters, understanding their circumstances and their reasoning, following them as they work through quandaries and dilemmas—think of it as mental exercise for muscles you need.

On reflection, however, I advise a non-fiction book, one I read back in the late 1980s when my life seemed to have lost direction and purpose. The book is Learned Optimism by Martin Seligman, the father of positive psychology. It essentially teaches you to pay attention to the negative narratives in your head, the tapes telling you that you cannot succeed, that whatever you are doing is not good enough. I was writing my dissertation at the time; I would write a paragraph, read it, delete it and start again, over and over. Reading Learned Optimism changed my life and started me on the path to the confidence and resilience we need to succeed. Even though we have come a long way, women still get plenty of negative messages from our environment. We certainly don't need to internalize and add to them in our own heads! It sounds like pop psychology, yet another self-help book, but Dr. Seligman pioneered an entire school of therapy that has helped millions. It is certainly not just for women, but all women should read it."



Anne-Marie Slaughter, author of Unfinished Business



