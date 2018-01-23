Disney-Pixar Dropped Major Clues About the Incredibles 2

It’s hard to believe it’s been about 14 years since we last caught up with the Parr family of superheroes. Soon, we’ll find out what happens to them, their superhero pal Frozone, and their personal fashion designer Edna Mode, when the Incredibles 2 comes out in theaters on June 15, 2018.

June seems very far away, so to tide fans over, Disney-Pixar just released some new information about the much-awaited film in a cheeky way on Twitter. Capitalizing on the success of Google’s Arts & Culture app, which finds your art doppelganger when you take a selfie, the studio announced its cast in a similar way.

In a series of tweets, they shared a side-by-side comparison of the actor and the character they play in the film. Of course, they included returning cast members Holly Hunter (Elastigirl/ Helen Parr) and Craig T. Nelson (Mr. Incredible/Bob Parr), but they also announced new characters. Winston Deavor (Bob Odenkirk) runs a telecommunications company with his sister Evelyn Deavor (Catherine Keener), but he might have some ulterior motives. Meanwhile, Voyd (Sophia Bush) plays a superhero who’s obsessed with Elastigirl, and Ambassador (Isabella Rossellini) plays a foreign official.