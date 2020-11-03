28 Funny, Feel-Good Shows on Netflix That Will Make Staying Home More Enjoyable This November

November is off to a rocky start: Let these good shows on Netflix right now help you through it.

With the U.S. nine months into the coronavirus pandemic and case counts still climbing, it’s long past time to stop sugar-coating things: We’re in for a rough November. The good news is that staying home and watching great shows or feel-good romantic movies on Netflix is actually a positive action you can take to help lower the spread of the virus in your community and protect you and your family.

Whether you’re stressed about the election or its outcome, hunkering down to reduce your risk of catching or spreading COVID-19, or you just want some good shows to watch now to offer some variety from all the best kids’ movies on Netflix you’ve been watching, there’s bound to be a good show recommendation on this list to fill up your open hours this November. From great background shows to all-consuming dramas that will keep you hooked to the final episode, we have a show for everyone.

You’re welcome to jump ahead to watching the best Christmas movies on Netflix or stay mentally in October and keep watching all the Halloween movies on Netflix, but if you want some distracting entertainment that will keep you entertained for long hours (or even days) throughout this month, try one of these good shows on Netflix right now: Figuring out what to watch this month has never been easier.

Good shows on Netflix to watch in November

1. Dawson’s Creek

Packed with top names of the early 2000s and now—think James Van Der Beek, Katie Holmes, Michelle Williams, and Busy Philipps, to name a few—this soapy drama follows a group of teens discovering love, sex, adolescence, and more in a small town. While its subject matter may have been scandalous for 2002 (when the show premiered), fans of Gossip Girl or Riverdale might find it a little tame—but still supremely fun to watch and bingeable. Brand new to Netflix for the first time in the U.S., this six-season series is a great distracting pick for your November viewing.

2. The Crown

Since the release of season three, The Crown—one of the best Netflix Original Series, and the winner of many awards over the years—is officially binge-worthy for those who think the best shows on Netflix are the long-running ones. Follow three decades (so far) in the life of Great Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, with plenty of royal intrigue and familial conflict to keep you hooked and eagerly awaiting season four, which will be finally available for streaming starting November 15. Now’s the time to catch up on the show so you can watch the much-anticipated new season (featuring Princess Di!) as soon as it’s out this month.

3. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

This good Netflix Original Series has three spooky seasons, with a fourth and final arriving December 31. Led by Mad Men’s Kiernan Shipka and with plenty of witchy magic, gore, and horror, this isn’t the Sabrina you may recall—but it’s still a worthy binge-watch this autumn, especially if you’re open to a little bewitching.

4. Girlfriends

This popular mid-2000s comedy follows four ambitious women as they seek love, success, and more in Los Angeles. All close friends, these leading ladies face common challenges and pitfalls in the funniest ways possible, always supporting each other through them all. With the delightful Tracee Ellis Ross as one of the four stars and eight great seasons to watch, this is the uplifting comedy your November needed.

5. A Series of Unfortunate Events

Fans of the beloved book series will get a kick—a fright?—out of this three-season Netflix Original Series, which follows the unlucky Baudelaire children through their misadventures with the greedy Count Olaf. Dark and spooky but not quite scary, this is a great show on Netflix for the whole family to watch in the fall, and book fans will appreciate how loyal the show is to the books.

6. Sherlock

With a dedicated fanbase and plenty of acclaim, this modern adaptation of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s beloved Sherlock Holmes stories is teeming with mystery, clues, and dry humor. The British series, set in modern London, has wit and dark intrigue in equal measure, with 13 long episodes—an hour and a half each, on average—to keep you entertained for days. The mysteries are plenty intriguing, but the fact that the titular character is almost always wearing a frock coat makes this a great thing to watch this month to help get you in the autumnal mood.

7. Good Girls

Come for the big-name stars—Christina Hendricks, Retta, and Mae Whitman as the titular good girls—and stay for the drama, action, and comedy, which seem to come in equal measure through all two seasons currently available on Netflix. (Season three of this top Netflix show finished airing earlier this year.) You’ll laugh, you’ll feel the pain of being a middle-class mom with a pinched income, and you’ll be shocked at the criminal antics these women get into.

8. Arrested Development

What’s a wealthy family to do when they lose everything? In this sharp comedy, they try to win it all back: The show follows the most capable sibling as he tries, again and again, to restore his family’s company and wealth, even as his incorrigible mother and dysfunctional siblings seem to thwart him at every turn, intentionally or not.

9. New Girl

For a good show on Netflix that will put you in a great mood with every episode, turn to this playful, upbeat comedy, which follows the titular girl as she moves in with three quirky men. Their seven seasons of shenanigans will keep you entertained for hours—a close-to-perfect way to spend your time indoors, if you ask us.

10. Jane the Virgin

Inspired by a telenovela, this melodramatic comedy follows a young woman as she is accidentally artificially inseminated, gets caught in a love triangle, builds a dream career, and more. This good series—and its more than 100 episodes—is totally feel-good and charming, with enough cliff-hangers and drama to keep you invested until the very end.

11. Outer Banks

It may only be one season long (for now), but this fresh Netflix Original Series is supremely bingeable. It was in the top-10 ranking of the most popular movies and shows on Netflix (according to Netflix) for weeks after its release for good reason: The show follows a band of teenaged misfits treasure hunting, fishing, surfing, and occasionally dodging bullets in North Carolina’s Outer Banks. If the action-packed drama and dynamic, charming characters don’t get you, the beautiful coastal scenery and warm-weather vibes will.

12. Community

Finally (finally!) available on Netflix, this beloved 2010s comedy about a group of students at a community college is one of the best TV shows to binge-watch. With six hilarious seasons (and the first few being the best, of course), smart gags, witty humor, and more, it’ll keep you entertained for days. It may even inspire a few indoor, at-home activities: blanket fort, anyone?

13. Queer Eye

A reboot of the ’90s series Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, this emotional, insightful reality series follows five (newly Emmy-nominated) queer men as they help people of all genders improve their lives. The five stars have become personalities in their own right and watching them on-screen together is one of the best parts of the show, but seeing how they help and encourage the people they work with is sure to warm even the coolest heart.

14. One Day at a Time

A remake of a TV classic, this family-first series follows a newly single mother as she raises her children. Her traditional Latina mother (played by Rita Moreno) takes a starring role as the family faces puberty, young love, life milestones, and more together. With its own passionate fan following, this three-season series is the perfect settle-in-together-and-watch show.

15. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

This top TV series (and Netflix Original) makes light of a dark premise: The titular Kimmy has been locked in a doomsday shelter for years with a madman prepper. Set free, she explores the world with irrepressible (and hilarious) glee. If you’re feeling stir crazy, you can watch her experiencing the world outside her quarantine space as preparation for your own antics once social distancing and lockdowns end.

16. Schitt’s Creek

A heartfelt (and now Emmy-winning) riches-to-rags story, this comedy follows the Rose family as they’re forced out of their lives of the rich and famous and into a middle-of-nowhere (and unfortunately named) town filled with unusual characters. They try to rebuild their old lives and find themselves building new ones instead. Schitt’s Creek made history in 2020 by sweeping comedy categories at the Emmys, and the final season (season 6) launches on Netflix this month. If you haven’t watched this wonderfully funny show yet, now is the time.

17. Hart of Dixie

Starring Rachel Bilson as a displaced city doctor, this feel-good dramedy takes place in a sweet Southern town that has its own stories and challenges. Bilson—playing Zoe Hart, aka the titular Hart—arrives in town to run the local doctor’s office and help the town’s residents, but ends up being helped by them just as much. Watch for plenty of romance, drama, and even some medical intrigue.

18. The Office

Rumor has it that this beloved comedy series will be leaving Netflix in 2021: With that in mind, if you haven’t watched it yet, now’s the time to get started on the nine-season binge-watch. One of the most loved good shows on Netflix, you’ll be glad to be in on the jokes about coworkers and office culture at last.

19. American Horror Story

Hang on to those spooky October vibes in November with this collection of truly horrifying stories. Each season follows a new plot and set of characters, so watching the eight currently available seasons of this series is like watching eight terrifying, lengthy movies—the perfect alternative if you’re striking a gloomier note this fall.

20. Lucifer

For a bit of suave, dark humor, turn to Lucifer, which follows the fallen angel as he starts fresh in L.A. The devil himself becomes a consultant for the police, and the balance of good-vs.-evil morality concerns and procedural drama (plus a little romantic tension for good measure) will keep you hooked through every episode. The first half of season five was released at the end of August, so there’s even more of this good show on Netflix to enjoy—and time to prepare for the arrival of the rest of season five in 2021.

21. Outlander

Based on a beloved, thoroughly researched book series that blends romance and historical action with just a hint of supernatural intrigue, this beautifully crafted TV series is supremely binge-worthy. The premise is deceptively simple: A 20th-century Englishwoman is magically transported to 1700s Scotland. Her fight to survive her new, dangerous surroundings puts her in the path of a striking young Scot, and the series follows their adventurous life together across centuries and countries.

22. Dear White People

Set at a progressive, supposedly post-racial Ivy League–esque college, this show—part comedy, part drama—follows a group of students of color as they navigate the everyday slights and microaggressions on a campus filled with white students who claim not to be racist. From a blackface party to campus security aggression, the series examines many different situations and how they affect Black people—a great watch for anyone seeking to better understand their own unconscious biases and any harmful stereotypes they hold.

23. Jeopardy

What is the longest-running game show on TV? Few people don’t already know and love this knowledge game show, but its relatively recent arrival to Netflix makes Jeopardy bingeable for the first time. Turn it into a family-friendly game by playing along with the contestants; everyone will learn a little and be entertained a lot.

24. Gilmore Girls

All seven seasons of this sweet (and very autumnal) mother-daughter series are available on Netflix, and the Netflix Original follow-up (Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life) lives exclusively on the streaming service. With that in mind, Netflix is the best spot to soak up the witty banter, quirky supporting characters, charming hometown setting, and genuine warmth of this long-running series, which follows the lives of mother Lorelai and daughter Rory.

25. Sister, Sister

Newly arrived on Netflix at last in September, Sister, Sister is a ’90s family sitcom following two twins separated at birth—played by Tia and Tamera Mowry—who are reunited after 14 years apart. With their adopted parents in tow, they create their own happy family, though lifestyle and personality clashes keep the show interesting, entertaining, and funny for all six seasons.

26. The Good Place

What happens after you die? In this show, there are two options: the Good Place or the Bad Place. The first season follows a group who has landed in the Good Place, but it’s not what it seems—and plenty of twists and turns keep the show engaging through the next couple seasons. Filled with humor, good intentions, an irresistible cast, and an unexpected series of philosophical lessons and questions, this thoughtful, sharp top show on Netflix is sweet (and even educational) from the first episode. Now that the fourth and final season is on Netflix, you can really get the full Good Place experience.

27. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Filled with original songs, mistakes made in the name of love, and plenty of subtle (and not so subtle) cultural critiques, this funny series follows a lovestruck lawyer chasing after an ex-boyfriend. Her move across the country may seem like a nervous break, but in fact it’s a fresh start for her, and the show’s four seasons explore mental illness, true friendships, healthy relationships, and more with its own brand of humor.

28. Grace and Frankie