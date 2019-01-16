8 Fresh Book Recommendations for Your Spring Reading List

If you enjoyed Love, Actually but want a little more color, a little more queerness, and a little more agency all around, then look no further than Clark’s charming novel It Had to Be You. I was shocked to find out that this was Clark’s first rom-com—she writes like a genre pro. When wedding planner and co-owner of In Love in New York, Liv Goldenhorn, receives news that her husband and business partner, Eliot, has died, her world is forever changed. Why? Not only is she faced with the startling discovery that her “loving” husband had been having an affair with 23-year-old Southern belle, Savannah, it turns out Eliot left his share of the business to this other woman in the will. Somehow Liv must learn to work together with Savannah. It Had to Be You takes readers on a journey as we witness five couples fall and stay in love. Funny, charming, and a delight to read.

RELATED: The Best New Books to Read in 2021 (So Far)