9 Fun Game Night Supplies to Take Your Evening In to the Next Level

If you play your cards right, you’ll spend lots of cozy weekends at home this winter. Here, we have a deck of those cards—and a few more worthy splurges for fun all season.

By Cat Dash
Updated January 29, 2020
Dusen Dusen Stack Pattern Puzzle

The colorful graphics will keep guests inspired. The 500 pieces will keep them chatting, challenged, and collaborating.

To buy: $25; amazon.com.

Rainbow Playing Cards

Upgrade your game of hearts with a deck that trades the red and black suits for an ombré range of colors.

To buy: $12; amazon.com.

Sunnylife Lucite 4-in-a-Row Game

There’s no need to put this game away when you’re done playing. The acrylic rack is pretty enough to keep on display.

To buy: $120; shopbop.com.

Vintage Copper Smartphone Projector

Point this cardboard projector at a blank wall and the whole group can watch what’s on your phone.

To buy: $30; papersource.com.

Wine-O’s Hexagons

Stylish felt hexagons that slip onto wineglass stems are like the champagne of drink charms.

To buy: $19 for 12; graf-lantz.com.

Peak Popcorn Popper

You’re two minutes away from a healthy snack with a collapsible, microwavable vessel that holds more than nine cups of popcorn—no oil or butter required.

To buy: $20; amazon.com.

Nolita Cocktail Set

Mix a few cocktails using this sleek, color-block tool set.

To buy: $100; katespade.com.

Oven-to-Table Two-Part Dish Set

Cheese dips have never looked as classy as they do in this heat-safe, split serving dish.

To buy: $25; crateandbarrel.com.

Ginger Fox After Dinner Trivia Tin

With 300 trivia cards in six categories, this game will entertain guests for hours.

To buy: $30; amazon.com.

