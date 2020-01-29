9 Fun Game Night Supplies to Take Your Evening In to the Next Level
If you play your cards right, you’ll spend lots of cozy weekends at home this winter. Here, we have a deck of those cards—and a few more worthy splurges for fun all season.
1
Dusen Dusen Stack Pattern Puzzle
The colorful graphics will keep guests inspired. The 500 pieces will keep them chatting, challenged, and collaborating.
To buy: $25; amazon.com.
2
Rainbow Playing Cards
Upgrade your game of hearts with a deck that trades the red and black suits for an ombré range of colors.
To buy: $12; amazon.com.
3
Sunnylife Lucite 4-in-a-Row Game
There’s no need to put this game away when you’re done playing. The acrylic rack is pretty enough to keep on display.
To buy: $120; shopbop.com.
4
Vintage Copper Smartphone Projector
Point this cardboard projector at a blank wall and the whole group can watch what’s on your phone.
To buy: $30; papersource.com.
5
Wine-O’s Hexagons
Stylish felt hexagons that slip onto wineglass stems are like the champagne of drink charms.
To buy: $19 for 12; graf-lantz.com.
6
Peak Popcorn Popper
You’re two minutes away from a healthy snack with a collapsible, microwavable vessel that holds more than nine cups of popcorn—no oil or butter required.
To buy: $20; amazon.com.
7
Nolita Cocktail Set
Mix a few cocktails using this sleek, color-block tool set.
To buy: $100; katespade.com.
8
Oven-to-Table Two-Part Dish Set
Cheese dips have never looked as classy as they do in this heat-safe, split serving dish.
To buy: $25; crateandbarrel.com.
9
Ginger Fox After Dinner Trivia Tin
With 300 trivia cards in six categories, this game will entertain guests for hours.
To buy: $30; amazon.com.