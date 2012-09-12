7 Fun Outdoor Games
Tailgaters Ring Toss
The carnival game staple gets a makeover that’s great for backyard fun. Everything you need for testing your tossing skills is stored in a compact wood crate that’s easy to transport.
To buy: $50, toysrus.com.
Featured September 2012
Murbles Game
A take on bocce ball, oversized marbles made of recycled plastic are ready to be rolled at the next family picnic or barbecue. Nature’s obstacles become part of the course as players attempt to plant their ball as close to the point ball as possible.
To buy: $50, uncommongoods.com.
St. Pierre Official Horse Shoes
This high quality set is made to last. Solid steel parts mean no breakage or bending during the game and a textured grip on the horseshoes allow for a secure hold and surefire accuracy.
To buy: $66, amazon.com.
Kubb Outdoor Game
Bowling meets horseshoes in this outdoor game that calls for strategy and precision. Players toss wooden dowels to knock down their opponent’s blocks (or Kubbs) and ultimately must conquer the king to win.
To buy: $60, cabelas.com.
Pyramid Cornhole Boards
Serious cornhole enthusiasts and occasional players alike will appreciate the craftsmanship of these boards. Built to provide consistency to the game and to withstand endless amounts of beanbag tossing.
To buy: $170, cornhole.com.
Croquet Set
Built to last, this classic set made of mango wood and mahogany is one you’ll want to keep for many summers to come.
To buy: $169, potterybarn.com.
Giant Tumble Tower
Though the price is a bit steep, this oversized version of the beloved tabletop game will continue to be a favorite and the endless fun will certainly make up for the cost.
To buy: $210, outdoorgames-n-sports.ca.
Get Daily Finds via e-mail