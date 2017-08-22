A Definitive Book on Friends Is Coming (and We Can’t Wait)

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Friends fans, rejoice: a book chronicling the history and legacy of the beloved sitcom is in the works, and is slated for release on the show’s 25th anniversary in 2019.

The book will be titled I’ll Be There For You: The Enduring Legacy of Friends, and will be written by Kelsey Miller, Refinery29 contributor and author of Big Girl: How I Gave Up Dieting and Got a Life. The book will be a “celebration of the hit TV show in the vein of Seinfeldia, incorporating interviews, history, behind-the-scenes anecdotes and analysis of the show's lasting appeal,” per the Publisher’s Marketplace announcement. The rights to the book have been acquired by Harlequin Imprint Hanover Square.

“The unique thing about Friends is that it’s never really left the cultural conversation. It didn’t fade away and then have a comeback, the way that some shows do. I think it clicks with different audiences for different reasons, but it’s always been a show that people talk about,” explained the author. “For my own generation, Friends went from being cool to being cheesy to being cool again—but the point is, we never stopped watching it. As an out-and-proud Friends fan, I can’t wait to share this retrospective, which will cover everything from the show's early development, to its most iconic moments, and even some of the missteps it made, which you'd never see on television today.”