“A Tree Grows in Brooklyn wasn’t a new book when my mother was young. It’s still luminous, the story of Francie Nolan struggling up in a tenement slum through the cracks in the pavement to reach the sun. It may be the best book I’ve ever read about poverty, parenthood, the immigrant experience, and just about everything else. My firstborn daughter is named Francie Nolan.”



—Jacquelyn Mitchard is the author of The Deep End of the Ocean and more than 20 other books.



“I read it when I was an outcast 10-year-old and the main character, little Francie Nolan, became my best friend. I’m still grateful.”



—Jeannette Walls, author of Half Broke Horses and The Glass Castle.



