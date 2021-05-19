11 Great Netflix Movies to Watch With Dad on Father's Day

Whether you're together to celebrate—or planning a virtual Father's Day get-together with Dad—break out the popcorn to binge-watch one (or more) of these fabulous films and shows.

If you don't have your Father's Day plans all wrapped up yet, consider one of these options that'll be 100 percent dad approved. Whether your dad loves documentaries, dramas, or really good standup, you'll find the perfect thing for a little binging and bonding time with your dad.

(And hey, even if you've already planned a great Father's Day gift or some exciting Father's Day activities—a great Netflix show is the perfect way to wind down his big day.)

Shows and movies to watch with your dad

My Octopus Teacher

This engrossing documentary, which scored the Best Documentary Oscar at this year's Academy Awards, follows the filmmaker's relationship with an octopus he discovers while snorkeling in a kelp forest—and how it impacted his relationship with his own son.

The Upshaws

This new Netflix show stars Wanda Sykes, Kim Fields, and Mike Epps, in a not-so-family-friendly family sitcom about a Black working-class family in the Midwest.

The Comeback Kid

Comedian John Mulaney's father regularly features in his comedy routines—and odds are you (or your dad) will relate to his hilarious stories about his interactions with his dad. The Comeback Kid, in particular, features some amazing dad-related stories, including his dad's stone-cold vacation behavior that will definitely be relatable for a lot of fathers out there.

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

Christmas in June? Why not? The Vacation movies all feature Chevy Chase as the loving (and always bumbling) family man—and there's a reason this flick is on heavy rotation during the holiday season.

The Last Dance

You'll need to carve out a little time for this documentary series—but your sports-loving dad will love getting an inside look at the legendary Chicago Bulls team in this 10-part series.

The Trial of the Chicago Seven

If your dad's a history buff, this dramatic take on the 1969 trial of anti-Vietnam War protestors at the Chicago Democratic National Convention will be right up his alley—but this much-nominated drama with an all-star cast will also appeal to dads who love a little drama

Stranger Things

Even if you've already binged this nostalgia-packed 1980s-set sci-fi series, you could rewatch to prep for the newest season—and enjoy the growth of the father/daughter relationship between Hopper and Eleven.

Mitchells vs. the Machines

This clever animated movie about the world's weirdest family taking on an uprising of electronics works beautifully for an all-ages Father's Day movie fest—or if you just consider your family particularly offbeat.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail

This comedy classic from one of the world's most legendary comedy troupes offers a completely hilarious look at the Quest for the Holy Grail. It's the perfect film for a silly evening together.

Dick Johnson Is Dead

In this charming, funny, and poignant documentary, which won the U.S. documentary award at Sundance, filmmaker Kirsten Johnson explores the end of her father's life. Her father, who has dementia, acts out numerous scenarios of ways he might die—and even his own funeral.

Cobra Kai