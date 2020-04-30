7 Fun Family Video Games That Even Non-Gamers Will Love

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

As social distancing becomes the reality for many of us for the foreseeable future, downtime at home is an inevitable factor to avoid. Yet for those thankful to be quarantined with their family, there’s no shortage of ways to pass the time. One you may not have thought of: video games.

Though they may not seem like the go-to way to spend time with your family, there are an abundance of video games now available that your entire squad will love, even if they’re non-gamers. You don’t need to be a Mario professional to enjoy them, and these entertaining games we’ve rounded up are sure to bring joy to your family’s faces during these troublesome times.

