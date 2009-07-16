Family Reunion Essentials
These fun family activities will get your clan talking, laughing, and reminiscing.
Conversation Starter Cards
Bridge the gap between generations with TableTopics Family Gathering Edition cards that ask questions like “Which person in your family do you look most like?” The set of 135 cards is packed smartly in a square acrylic cube.
To buy: $25, amazon.com.
Standout Invitation
Let relatives hear the news of your gathering from a little birdie or two. Spread the word with these Birdie Banners invitations from Night Owl Paper Goods. (Matching address labels are also available.)
To buy: $52.50 for 30, tinyprints.com.
Handprint Decoration
- Let these four square canvases, which come blank and ready for handprints, represent four generations of your family. Each Handprint Canvas Kit, available with white or multicolored canvases, is packed with nontoxic, water-based paints and four bins for mixing.
- To buy: $40, redenvelope.com.
Custom T-Shirts
- No reunion is complete without a flood of relatives in matching T-shirts. Design your own (guaranteed to embarrass any teens in the bunch) on Customink.com, which lets you choose from a spectrum of colors and a variety of styles. There’s even an option to add individual names to the back. Go, team!
- To buy: Price depends on design and quantity, customink.com.
Easy Grip Tug-of-War Rope
- What’s more perfect for a day of family revelry than the classic contest of group rivalry? This smart take on the game rope is made of lightweight, water-resistant webbing and has double hand loops that ensure each player gets a good grip. Though this rope is perfectly designed for a family-friendly game, you can also repurpose any household or nautical rope (check out westmarine.com).
- To buy: $155 for 46 feet, amazon.com.
