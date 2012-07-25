62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Looking for fall things to do while the weather's crisp and the foliage is at its peak? We've got you covered all season long.
From enjoying Mother Nature's simple pleasures (hello, leaf-peeping and bird watching) to planning the perfect fall trip with friends (winery tour, anyone?), here are our favorite fall activities for kids, families, and couples, plus tons of things to do with friends or on your own this fall.