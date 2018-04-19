The 10 Best Books from Emma Watson’s Book Club
Mom & Me & Mom, by Maya Angelou
This gorgeous memoir gives readers insight into the relationship Maya Angelou had with her mother. After her marriage to Maya’s father ended, Vivian Baxter sent Maya and her brother away to live with their grandmother, leaving Maya with feelings of abandonment that would haunt her for years. In this tender memoir, Angelou discusses the painful reality of reuniting with her mother, and the impact of building a relationship with her again after so many years of distance.
To buy: $15; amazon.com.
Women Who Run with the Wolves, by Clarissa Pinkola Estés
Emma selected this 1993 book as one of her choices for Our Shared Shelf because even though it was written nearly 30 years ago, so many of the ideas are still relevant today. In this historic book, Jungian psychoanalyst Clarissa Pinkola Estés discusses how women can look to ancient storytelling and folklore and use it as a tool to connect with the “Wild Woman” within. This guide is perfect for any woman looking for inspiration.
To buy: $7; amazon.com.
The Beauty Myth, by Naomi Wolf
This important book is a must read for anyone that’s felt the pressure to conform to unrealistic beauty standards. Wolf’s main argument centers around the idea that feminine beauty is a cultural myth that serves to undermine women’s advancement in society. This fascinating cultural commentary addresses the pressures most women feel on a day to day basis, and will make readers question everything they know about their pre conceived notions of what’s “beautiful.”
To buy: $10; amazon.com.
The Handmaid’s Tale, by Margaret Atwood
This 1985 dystopian novel is currently in its 59th week on the New York Times paperback bestseller list following the popularity of Hulu’s small screen adaption. Many of its themes revolving around fertility rights and government surveillance are still relevant today. The novel follows the life of Offred, a woman trapped as a handmaid, living in a totalitarian society after the U.S. government is overthrown.
To buy: $10; amazon.com.
The Power, by Naomi Alderman
This provocative speculative fiction imagines a world in the near future where teenage girls suddenly become more powerful than men. Suddenly, teenage girls snap their fingers to put their enemies in excruciating pain. Told through the eyes of four alternating characters, this provocative novel explores gender roles in society by imagining an alternative world where women use their dominance to control those around them.
To buy: $18; amazon.com.
The Color Purple, by Alice Walker
You were probably assigned this novel as required reading in high school, but even if you’ve already read it it’s definitely one worth revisiting. The famous novel The Color Purple tells the story of two African-American sisters living in the southern United States from their time as children to their separation and growth into young women. This frequently-challenged novel gives readers a look into the brutal realities and inequalities black women in the United States faced after emancipation.
To buy: $10; amazon.com.
How To Be a Woman, by Caitlin Moran
This hilarious book from Caitlin Moran explores what it means to be a modern day woman. Part memoir, part commentary on society’s expectations, Moran writs about everything from the expectations of women to adhere to “feminine” beauty standards to the unrelenting pressure for women to become mothers. Each chapter will make you think critically about our society’s gender roles while also laughing out loud along the way.
To buy: $6; amazon.com.
Hunger, by Roxane Gay
In this honest memoir, Bad Feminist writer Roxane Gay tackles the complexity of nourishing oneself. No stranger to the topic, Gay has frequently written about her weight, her relationship with food as a means of self-care, and the trauma that changed her relationship with eating. Readers will connect with Gay’s vulnerability and her reflections on how society too often ties weight to worth.
To buy: $17; amazon.com.
Heart Berries, by Terese Marie Mailhot
This powerful memoir tells the true story of Terese Marie Mailhot’s life and trauma after growing up in a dysfunctional family on the Seabird Island Indian Reservation in the Pacific Northwest. Through each experience, Mailhot explores the universal traumas and hardships that many women face. Essays in this honest collection cover loss, mental illness, motherhood, and more.
To buy: $15; amazon.com.
Why I'm No Longer Talking to White People About Race, by Reni Eddo-Lodge
This important book was born out of the viral response to a blog post of the same name. It explores the frustrations people of color often face when explaining structural racism to people that benefit from it. From the hypocrisy of white feminism to the race dynamics at play when speaking of “class,” all readers will walk away with a better understanding of the powers at play in our society. While this book is based around race relations in Britain, the themes are universal enough that Americans will relate.
To buy: $11; amazon.com.