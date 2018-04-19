The 10 Best Books from Emma Watson’s Book Club

By Nora Horvath
Updated April 20, 2018
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Bloomsbury
It feels like there are too many celebrity online book clubs to keep up with all of them, but one that’s worth following is Our Shared Shelf, Emma Watson’s book club. “As part of my work with UN Women, I have started reading as many books and essays about equality as I can get my hands on. There is so much amazing stuff out there!” Emma wrote on the Goodreads page where the books are announced and conversations are held. Below, check out some of the best books she’s picked for Our Shared Shelf so far.
Start Slideshow

1 of 10

Mom & Me & Mom, by Maya Angelou

Amazon

This gorgeous memoir gives readers insight into the relationship Maya Angelou had with her mother. After her marriage to Maya’s father ended, Vivian Baxter sent Maya and her brother away to live with their grandmother, leaving Maya with feelings of abandonment that would haunt her for years. In this tender memoir, Angelou discusses the painful reality of reuniting with her mother, and the impact of building a relationship with her again after so many years of distance. 

To buy: $15; amazon.com

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

Women Who Run with the Wolves, by Clarissa Pinkola Estés

Penguin Random House

Emma selected this 1993 book as one of her choices for Our Shared Shelf because even though it was written nearly 30 years ago, so many of the ideas are still relevant today. In this historic book, Jungian psychoanalyst Clarissa Pinkola Estés discusses how women can look to ancient storytelling and folklore and use it as a tool to connect with the “Wild Woman” within. This guide is perfect for any woman looking for inspiration.  

To buy: $7; amazon.com

3 of 10

The Beauty Myth, by Naomi Wolf

HarperCollins

This important book is a must read for anyone that’s felt the pressure to conform to unrealistic beauty standards. Wolf’s main argument centers around the idea that feminine beauty is a cultural myth that serves to undermine women’s advancement in society. This fascinating cultural commentary addresses the pressures most women feel on a day to day basis, and will make readers question everything they know about their pre conceived notions of what’s “beautiful.”

To buy: $10; amazon.com

Advertisement

4 of 10

The Handmaid’s Tale, by Margaret Atwood

Penguin Random House

This 1985 dystopian novel is currently in its 59th week on the New York Times paperback bestseller list following the popularity of Hulu’s small screen adaption. Many of its themes revolving around fertility rights and government surveillance are still relevant today. The novel follows the life of Offred, a woman trapped as a handmaid, living in a totalitarian society after the U.S. government is overthrown.

To buy: $10; amazon.com

5 of 10

The Power, by Naomi Alderman

Little, Brown

This provocative speculative fiction imagines a world in the near future where teenage girls suddenly become more powerful than men. Suddenly, teenage girls snap their fingers to put their enemies in excruciating pain. Told through the eyes of four alternating characters, this provocative novel explores gender roles in society by imagining an alternative world where women use their dominance to control those around them.

To buy: $18; amazon.com

6 of 10

The Color Purple, by Alice Walker

Amazon

You were probably assigned this novel as required reading in high school, but even if you’ve already read it it’s definitely one worth revisiting. The famous novel The Color Purple tells the story of two African-American sisters living in the southern United States from their time as children to their separation and growth into young women. This frequently-challenged novel gives readers a look into the brutal realities and inequalities black women in the United States faced after emancipation. 

To buy: $10; amazon.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 10

How To Be a Woman, by Caitlin Moran

HarperCollins

This hilarious book from Caitlin Moran explores what it means to be a modern day woman. Part memoir, part commentary on society’s expectations, Moran writs about everything from the expectations of women to adhere to “feminine” beauty standards to the unrelenting pressure for women to become mothers. Each chapter will make you think critically about our society’s gender roles while also laughing out loud along the way.

To buy: $6; amazon.com

8 of 10

Hunger, by Roxane Gay

Amazon

In this honest memoir, Bad Feminist writer Roxane Gay tackles the complexity of nourishing oneself. No stranger to the topic, Gay has frequently written about her weight, her relationship with food as a means of self-care, and the trauma that changed her relationship with eating. Readers will connect with Gay’s vulnerability and her reflections on how society too often ties weight to worth.

To buy: $17; amazon.com

9 of 10

Heart Berries, by Terese Marie Mailhot

Amazon

This powerful memoir tells the true story of Terese Marie Mailhot’s life and trauma after growing up in a dysfunctional family on the Seabird Island Indian Reservation in the Pacific Northwest. Through each experience, Mailhot explores the universal traumas and hardships that many women face. Essays in this honest collection cover loss, mental illness, motherhood, and more.

To buy: $15; amazon.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 10

Why I'm No Longer Talking to White People About Race, by Reni Eddo-Lodge

Bloomsbury

This important book was born out of the viral response to a blog post of the same name. It explores the frustrations people of color often face when explaining structural racism to people that benefit from it. From the hypocrisy of white feminism to the race dynamics at play when speaking of “class,” all readers will walk away with a better understanding of the powers at play in our society. While this book is based around race relations in Britain, the themes are universal enough that Americans will relate.

To buy: $11; amazon.com

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Nora Horvath