The 10 Best Books from Emma Watson’s Book Club

This important book was born out of the viral response to a blog post of the same name. It explores the frustrations people of color often face when explaining structural racism to people that benefit from it. From the hypocrisy of white feminism to the race dynamics at play when speaking of “class,” all readers will walk away with a better understanding of the powers at play in our society. While this book is based around race relations in Britain, the themes are universal enough that Americans will relate.



To buy: $11; amazon.com.