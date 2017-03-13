5 Easy Crafts for the Best Snow Day Ever

There’s nothing quite like the anticipation of a snow day. The weatherman is calling for snow—and lots of it—but when will the flakes actually start falling? And will the storm produce enough precipitation to cancel school? When the alarm clock goes off, the first thing you do is take a peek out the window. Ah, a blanket of fresh snow—and, better yet, a whole day of freedom! There are the obvious outdoor activities—building a snowman, making snow angels. Plus, some standbys inside the house—baking cookies or a TV marathon. But if the weather is just too surly to spend the majority of the day playing in the snow, you’ll need to get a little creative in order to really beat cabin fever. Since getting in the car and making a trip to the craft store isn’t an option in inclement weather, we’ve come up with a handful of crafts you can do with things you probably already have in the house—think paper cups, socks, markers, and masking tape. The skill level is basic, but the possibilities are endless. So hunker down, stay in your pajamas, whip up a big batch of hot cocoa, and craft your appointment- and school-free day away.