5 Easy Crafts for the Best Snow Day Ever

By Real Simple
Updated March 13, 2017
Philip Friedman; Styling: Blake Ramsey
There’s nothing quite like the anticipation of a snow day. The weatherman is calling for snow—and lots of it—but when will the flakes actually start falling? And will the storm produce enough precipitation to cancel school? When the alarm clock goes off, the first thing you do is take a peek out the window. Ah, a blanket of fresh snow—and, better yet, a whole day of freedom! There are the obvious outdoor activities—building a snowman, making snow angels. Plus, some standbys inside the house—baking cookies or a TV marathon. But if the weather is just too surly to spend the majority of the day playing in the snow, you’ll need to get a little creative in order to really beat cabin fever. Since getting in the car and making a trip to the craft store isn’t an option in inclement weather, we’ve come up with a handful of crafts you can do with things you probably already have in the house—think paper cups, socks, markers, and masking tape. The skill level is basic, but the possibilities are endless. So hunker down, stay in your pajamas, whip up a big batch of hot cocoa, and craft your appointment- and school-free day away.
Paper Cups

Philip Friedman; Styling: Blake Ramsey

You don’t have to look far for an activity that encourages exploration—even in your own living room. Use colorful markers and stickers to create binoculars for a more engaging and creative game of “I Spy.” A stackable game provides hours of low-cost entertainment, too.

What You’ll Need:

  • White paper cups
  • Colorful markers
  • Colorful stickers
  • White craft glue
  • String

How-to:

  1. Decorate white paper cups with markers and/or stickers.
  2. To create the binoculars, glue decorated cups together at the base. Let dry approximately 10 minutes. Poke one hole on the outer base of each cup. Thread string through and tie a knot to secure. Then, poke another hole in the middle of each cup (for the “lenses.”)
Food Faces

Philip Friedman; Styling: Blake Ramsey

Sure, you might not normally encourage your kids to play with their food—but it’s a snow day. And these adorable yogurt parfaits are mess-free. Before the kids head out to create a real snowman, surprise them with this edible version.

What You’ll Need:

  • Bowl
  • Yogurt
  • Mixed berries
  • Cantaloupe

How-to:

  1. Pour a layer of yogurt in each bowl. Add a layer of granola and mixed berries. Then, finish the parfait with another layer of yogurt.
  2. To create the snowman’s face, place two blueberries down for “eyes,” four blueberries down for the “smile,” and a wedge of cantaloupe for the “nose.”

Race Car Track

Philip Friedman; Styling: Blake Ramsey

When fingers and toes get too cold, race back into the warmth of your home and beat cabin fever with this friendly family competition. Colored masking tape makes it easy to create temporary distance markers on nearly any floor or surface. Once the lines are all set up, grab some toy cars and see who can send their car the furthest distance. Winner gets to pick the movie!

What You’ll Need:

  • Masking tape
  • Markers
  • Toy cars

How-to:

  1. Cut strips of masking tape and lay down across a flat surface. Use pens to mark the distance on each strip (for example: 10, 20, 30).
DIY Stationery

Philip Friedman; Styling: Blake Ramsey

One snow day can set your child up for a whole year’s worth of thank-you notes and letters to grandma or grandpa. Cut colored paper into rectangles (or use oversized index cards). Then lay out washi tape, stickers, and stamps. Let your little one customize to his or her liking for personalized stationery. Don’t forget to decorate a gift box or shoebox to hold the new collection.

What You’ll Need:

  • Colored cardstock (or oversized index cards)
  • Gift box (or shoe box)
  • Washi tape
  • Stamps
  • Stickers

How-to:

  1. Cut colored paper into rectangles. (Pro tip: Use a standard envelope to trace, so you know they’ll fit!)
  2. Decorate each rectangle and the gift box with washi tape, stamps, or stickers.

Sock/Stocking Bugs

Philip Friedman; Styling: Blake Ramsey

This fun craft gives you a reason to celebrate those lonely socks you have sitting in your laundry room. (We never thought we’d say that!) A little batting (or cotton balls in a pinch) give the singletons new life as fun stuffed animals.

What You’ll Need:

  • Socks
  • Batting (or cotton balls)
  • Pipe cleaners
  • Scissors
  • Hot glue gun and glue
  • Googly eyes

How-to:

  1. Stuff a sock with enough batting or cotton balls to fill it.
  2. Cut pipe cleaners in half. Twist one pipe cleaner around the sock in sections to cinch, leaving the ends hanging to look like legs. Twist a second pipe cleaner around each section to create another set of legs at each cinch.
  3. Glue on googly eyes.

Genius Marshmallow Hacks for Your Hot Chocolate

You could just make a big batch of hot chocolate, pour it into a mug, and sip away—but where’s the fun in that? When the snow is swirling outside and the kids have the day off of school (and you have no appointments or meetings!), take a little extra care when prepping the sweet treat. Here, three ways to make the most fun hot chocolate your family has ever seen: a whimsical snowflake marshmallow, a cute marshmallow snowman, or simpler marshmallow letters. But you can’t say we didn’t warn you: You’ll surely be setting the bar very high for the next snow day.

