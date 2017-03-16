How to Make Slime
Elmer’s glue is flying off of the shelves—craft stores and even Amazon can’t keep it in stock. Why? Kids are obsessed with one particular DIY project: slime. Yes, you read that right… slime. Here are three cool recipes to try.
The gooey craft most resembles Gak, but those not familiar with that popular 90s toy might compare it to a more slippery Silly Putty. And it couldn’t be easier to make. Yes, you’ll probably need to buy a few ingredients: white school glue (like Elmer’s), liquid starch, and food coloring.
But in such a saturated market (kids are even selling the stuff at school!), you’ll need some truly creative recipes to stand out. Here, three kinds of slime you may not have seen yet.
Color Changing
What You’ll Need:
- 4 ounces of white school glue
- 1 tablespoon thermochromatic pigment
- ⅓ cup liquid starch
How-to:
- Pour glue into a medium bowl. Add pigment and stir until fully incorporated.
- Add liquid starch and stir until clumpy.
- Pick up and knead with your hands until firm.
Tie-Dye
What You’ll Need:
How-to:
- Pour glue into a five small bowls. Add 2-3 drops of food coloring to each bowl. Stir to fully incorporate.
- Add liquid starch, dividing equally between bowls, and stir until clumpy.
- One at a time, pick up and knead with your hands until firm.
- Stretch colors out, one at a time, and place on a flat surface one by one. Roll up and knead together twice.
Glow-in-the-Dark Galaxy
What You’ll Need:
- 4 ounces of white school glue
- Food coloring (black and pink)
- Blue glow-in-the-dark paint
- Silver glitter
- ⅔ cup liquid starch
How-to:
- Pour glue into a three small bowls. Add 2-3 drops of food coloring and silver glitter to two of the bowls.
- Stir to fully incorporate. Add a few squirts of blue paint to the remaining bowl. Add silver glitter and stir to fully incorporate.
- Add liquid starch, dividing equally between bowls, and stir until clumpy.
- One at a time, pick up and knead with your hands until firm.
- Stretch colors out, one at a time, and place on a flat surface one by one. Braid together and knead twice.
Note: Slime will not stain hands or surfaces, but it may stick to carpets and clothing. To make slime firmer, simply add a bit more liquid starch and knead thoroughly.