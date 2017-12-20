How to Turn Grocery Store Flowers Into Gorgeous Bouquets

While we love filling our homes with fresh flowers and dream of having a custom bouquet in every room, the cost typically prevents this dream from becoming a reality. However, when we reached out to Alexandra Thune, a floral designer at Honeysuckle Hill Flowers in Brooklyn, she revealed the secret to turning inexpensive grocery store blooms into two stunning bouquets. Turns out, it’s all about separating the flowers, sticking with a cohesive color palette, and supplementing with some inexpensive greenery. Suddenly, a lackluster bouquet turns into two stunning arrangements. Use the larger arrangement as a focal point on your coffee table or in your kitchen, and let the small bud vase bouquet perk up your bathroom or bedroom.