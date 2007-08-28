5 Downloadable Bingo Games for Kids

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014
Boyle & Gardner
A clever way to entertain bored kids in the car, at a doctor’s office, or at a restaurant.
Car Trip Bingo Game

Download Car Trip Bingo Game Board and the game pieces.

Doctor's Office Bingo Game

Download Doctor's Office Bingo Game Board and the game pieces.

Grocery Store Bingo Game

Download Grocery Store Bingo Game Board and the game pieces.

Restaurant Bingo Game

Download Restaurant Bingo Game Board and the game pieces.

Shopping Mall Bingo Game

Download Shopping Mall Bingo Game Board and the game pieces.

