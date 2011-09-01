Real Simple Life Entertainment Crafts & Hobbies Craft Supply Checklist Craft Supply Checklist Keep these supplies on hand so you can tackle your next DIY project with ease Advertisement Save FB Tweet More Pinterest Email Send Text Message Print permanent-markers Checklist Scissors Store them apart from your kitchen shears to keep them sharp. Utility knife For cutting along a straight edge or around places your scissors can't. Self-healing cutting mat Protect your tabletop while working on a project. Clear-drying white glue Best for paper and thin fabrics. Glue gun For projects that need a sturdier hold Clear tape Use on any areas that will show on your final product. Double-sided tape If anything needs to be repositioned later, use double-sided tape to place it. Pencils and sharpener Use for measuring and for sketching out any writing. Large eraser For when the nub on your pencil just won't cut it. Black felt tip markers Best for lettering. Bone folder Get perfect creases on any paper folds. Ruler For precise measurements. Choose one with a metal edge and you won't need a straight edge (see below) as well. Straight edge Use for drawing and cutting straight lines. Assorted paintbrushes Can be used with glue also. Just be sure to wash them thoroughly in between uses. Hole punch A single hole punch is the most versatile option Pliers Use to assemble any special pieces like grommets or jewelry projects.