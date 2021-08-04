These Online Art Classes Make It Easy for Anyone to Create a Masterpiece

Best Online Graphic Design Course: Coursera

Whether you want to improve your design skills to advance your career or simply have a desire to learn more about the discipline, Coursera has a class for you. With thousands of courses taught by real professors at accredited institutions, Coursera allows people with differing degrees of experience to take college-level classes in just about any area of interest. The classes themselves vary quite a bit, so you can find one that fits your needs—from beginner courses that can be taken at your own pace to specializations that award a professional certification upon completion. Coursera offers a ton of graphic design courses, including typography, design basics, web design skills, and more. You can read detailed descriptions that include notes on a course's difficulty level, a list of the skills you'll learn, reviews, and the percentage of previous students who made a career change after taking the course.