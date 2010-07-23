Real Simple Life Entertainment Crafts & Hobbies Bake Sale Checklist Bake Sale Checklist Everything you need to plan the next bake sale for your child’s school or organization. Advertisement Save FB Tweet More Pinterest Email Send Text Message Print Chocolate-chip-cookies Credit: YUNHEE KIM Three Weeks Before Checklist If you don't already have one in mind, select a charity to donate your earnings to. Solicit volunteers by posting sign-up sheets, sending e-mails, or making phone calls. Contact local bakeries to ask for donations. A Week Before Checklist Hang brightly colored signs in high-traffic areas around the venue to tout the sale. Review the list of volunteers, then see what they are planning to donate and what holes need to be filled. Take your kids shopping for ingredients or party supplies. Bake anything that can last a long time if frozen or stored properly, such as banana-nut bread or peppermint bark. Call or e-mail your volunteers to remind them when to drop off their goodies or arrive for their shift. The Day Before Checklist Bake whatever you're donating. Be home to receive donations from your volunteers. Host a packaging committee to wrap everything in cellophane or plastic bags, tie them with ribbon, and label the ingredients. Load your car with the necessary supplies. The Day Of Checklist Arrive early to set up and receive baked goods. Hang signs reminding potential buyers of the event. Restock the trays throughout the day. Hide the checks and cash in a safe place as they pile up. After the Sale Checklist Clean up and pack away any leftovers to be donated. Drop off or send the money to your chosen charity. Contact your volunteers to share how much you raised, and thank them for their participation.