35 Classic Children’s Books Even Adults Love

It can be said that some of the most formative books you'll read in your lifetime are read during your childhood. So many of us remember the books we loved—whether it was the phenomenon that was Harry Potter or classic picture books like Goodnight Moon—and asked our parents to read every night at bedtime.



So we asked Real Simple readers to tell us what children’s books turned them on to reading and have stuck with them since. Here, dozens of readers reveal their favorites in their own words.