The Internet’s most hilarious celeb mom, who is known for sharing pretty much putting it all out there on social media, has one line she won’t cross.

Chrissy Teigen loves to share almost everything on Instagram—photos of her 2-year-old daughter Luna sleeping, singing, combing Daddy John Legend’s hair—and her 16 million followers adore her for her candid, put-it-all-out-there comments. In fact, she recently got almost 2 million likes for posting a hilarious (and discreetly edited) photo of herself tossing a salad in the nude. But the supermodel/cookbook author, who is expecting a little boy in June, says she there is one type of photo she will mull over for a good long time before posting:

“The only things I think twice about posting are if she’s in a car seat,” says Teigen, who was in New York this week to talk about the new Pampers Pure line of plant-based diapers and wipes, for which she is the Creative Consultant. “You have to check the car seat photo 20 times to make sure the straps are in the right place. But sometimes I’m like, Screw it, I don’t care!” (Her one car-seat photo, from last July, got plenty of nasty comments mixed in with the positive ones.)



Teigen also says she and hubby John Legend feel no need to post embarrassing videos of baby meltdowns—“That seems kinds of personal to me,” she explained, while lounging in a hotel suite in the world’s most luxurious-looking cream-colored knit maternity dress. “We don’t want to post embarrassing, intimate moments, where she’s going to grow up be upset about it.” Then, bursting into infectious laughter, Teigen added, “But she’s a baby! Sometimes her most adorable moments are in the bathtub.”

When asked if little Luna ever gets tired of the camera, Teigen says, “No, she loves it even more than I do! She never does a teeth smile for us, but for the paparazzi she will. She’ll walk down saying ‘Cheese, cheese!”