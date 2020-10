17 Books Recommended by Your Favorite Celebrities

When we’re looking for a fresh read or a new book club pick, we often turn to celebrity books. Yes, we mean books written by celebrities, but we also mean books recommended by celebrities. A lot of your favorite stars are bookworms, constantly sharing their favorite recent reads in interviews and on social media. Many have even read for audiobooks . And with the rise of celebrity book clubs like Reese Witherspoon’s book club run by Hello Sunshine (not to mention the original celebrity book club queen, Oprah), their picks are more on display than ever.There’s something extra special about reading celebrity book recommendations. When your favorite A-lister suggests a title, reading it makes you feel closer to them, like you have something in common or share a best-kept secret. And hey: If you ever get the chance to meet them in real life, you’ll have a built-in conversation starter. Thank them for the great book recommendation, and you’re golden.We scoured the internet to find celebrity favorite books that we think you’ll love. From gripping fiction and moving memoirs to laugh-out-loud-funny essay collections, if you’re looking for a new read, you can’t go wrong with these celebrity book recommendations—they're all stars.—Elizabeth Entenman