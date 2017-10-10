17 Books Recommended by Your Favorite Celebrities

Mindy Kaling is no stranger to good writing. An author herself, Kaling has two books under her belt (her 2011 memoir Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me? and her 2015 follow-up, Why Not Me?) in addition to writing credits on The Office, The Mindy Project, and more. So when Kaling touts another celebrity’s book, we know it has to be a good one. Kaling has praised actress Busy Phillips’s memoir, This Will Only Hurt a Little. In the book, Phillips, who is known for her roles on Freaks and Geeks and Dawson’s Creek, recounts her early life and career.

To buy: $18, amazon.com.