10 Best Books (and Audiobooks) to Read When You’re Busy and Stressed

When we think of the term “self-care," we may think of Lush bath bombs and eating our feelings in Taco Bell (wait, just me?). Borges gives you those options, but she also breaks down self-care into increments. Only have enough energy to clean your bedroom? That’s self-care. Taking a shower even though the idea of standing for more than five minutes makes you want to cry? That’s self-care. This self-help guide made me feel seen. While Borges openly admits that she doesn’t have all of the answers, it will still make readers feel less alone.

Note: There are mentions of suicide ideation within some of the books featured on this list, including in this title and Group, below. If you are looking for someone to talk to, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800)273-8255.